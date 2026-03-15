'One hell of an impression': SNL's Tucker Carlson parody has fans in hysterics

He may not be on our TV screens as a controversial Fox News presenter anymore (he’s moved over to X/Twitter and YouTube instead), but Tucker Carlson is still being ridiculed by the mainstream media – including in the latest edition of Saturday Night Live (SNL) with an impression which has social media users cracking up.

As part of the ‘Weekend Update’ section of the programme, Colin Jost asked ‘Carlson’ (actually comedian Jeremy Culhane) for his take on this year’s Oscar nominees, ahead of the awards ceremony taking place on Sunday.

Culhane replied: “Where to even begin? Oh, I know! Why don’t we talk about Sinners – that’s right, Sinners, because of course, leftist woke America’s favourite movie this year is about sinning. Huh! Really?

“Why does that not surprise me? No, ‘sorry kids, we don’t go to church anymore, we go to Sinners, that’s the rule, that’s the goal now.

“What are we doing? What’s going on?”

He went on to complain about the spelling of Hamnet, claiming that “they took the L and gave it to the GBTQ”, before repeating the words “excuse me” at Jost as if he was interrupting him, when he wasn’t saying anything at all.

Culhane continued: “Moving on to Bugonia. Huh! Really? I guess heterosexual woman aren’t allowed to have hair anymore.

“And finally, One Battle After Another. What is it? What’s going on?

“I’m genuinely asking, I did not see that movie.”

Podcaster Eric Goldman was among those to praise Culhane’s take on the commentator, branding it “one hell of an impersonation”:

Josh Billinson, of the news platform Semafor, said it was a “perfect impression”:

And writer Richard Hanania tweeted: “I didn’t think you could parody Tucker because nothing is as absurd as the real thing, but this is good”:

While social media users across the world are enjoying the American series of SNL, Brits will soon be able to enjoy their own version of the long-running sketch comedy show when it premieres on Sky One on 21 March.

Cast members include comedians Ania Magliano and Larry Dean, and theatre stars Hammed Animashaun and George Fouracres.

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