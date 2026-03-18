Temptation Island Spain’s Gilbert becomes instant sequel to ‘Montoya, por favor’

Can you believe it's been a year since the "Montoya, Por Favor!" TV moment aired and went viral?

Viewers were loving the drama on Spanish reality TV series La Isla de las Tentaciones, based on the US series Temptation Island, when José Carlos Montoya saw a video of his girlfriend cracking on with another man.

Time flies, but we didn't have to wait too long for another dramatic moment as the latest series has well and truly delivered.

For those who need a general series rundown, the show follows couples who travel to a tropical island, where they undergo the ultimate fidelity test as they're split up and live in different houses with single people, and viewers see whether they will give in to temptation.

But not all couples pass the test, as demonstrated in the latest series, where contestant Gilbert sees a video of his girlfriend Claudia making out with another contestant in a pool.

The moment Gilbert saw his girlfriend Claudia cracking on with another man in a pool Telecinco

As the tense music plays, a silent Gilbert gets up close to the tablet, intensely watching the scene unfold in front of him. He then quickly grabs the device and throws it to the ground in anger.

Gilbert then proceeds to channel his inner Montoya by sprinting across the beach to the other house, determined to confront his girlfriend in person.

The host can be heard shouting Gilbert's name as he legs it, giving us a serious Montoya, Por Favor!" flashback.

When he makes it to the other house, he shouts Claudia's name, and the pair proceeds to shout at each other in Spanish, with others holding them back from one another.

The clip has been making the rounds on social media as viewers declare this is Montoya 2.0.

One person wrote in Spanish (translated), "I'm dead, I just saw that on the Spanish version of Temptation Island they've found a new Montoya."

Cover your eyes if you're prudish.





"Ptdrrrrrrrr and then he gets closer like a ref checking the VAR," a second person said (translated).





A third person added, "Nobody's gonna put on the same performance as Montoya lmao." (translated).

"We're so back, " a fourth person commented.

A fifth person posted, "A new Montoya has been discovered."





"They need to start recruiting cameramen from track and field teams," someone else reacted.





Another person shared, "They GOTTA put a fence up or something at this point."





"Meme template worth," said one user, sharing a still of the guys watching the video on the tablet.

Elsewhere from Indy100, The inspiration behind iconic 'Montoya Por Favor' meme speaks out for first time, and Where does 'Montoya Por Favor' meme come from?

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