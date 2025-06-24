Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition shadow drops as it's available right now

After leaks and images have been doing the rounds online, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition has shadow dropped and it's available to buy right now.

The limited edition bundle includes a custom 128GB Meta Quest 3S in Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green with matching Touch Plus controllers, a limited edition Xbox controller, an Elite Strap, a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership and three months of Meta Horizon+ included too, which is Meta's own games subscription service.

The Xbox app is available through the Quest headset, meaning games such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Avowed and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can be played through it, as is Meta's own storefront with titles such as Batman: Arkham Shadow.

It costs $399.99 (£379.99) and once it's gone, that's it. In the US, it's available through meta.com and Best Buy. In the UK, it can be purchased from Argos or EE.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition comes with a custom Quest, matching Touch Plus controllers, a limited edition Xbox controller and more / Meta & Microsoft

It's the first time ever an Xbox controller has been included with a Meta Quest headset and it's a limited edition one.

Any Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or Xbox Adaptive Controller can be connected to Quest using Bluetooth too.

The limited edition Xbox controller than comes with the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition / Meta & Microsoft

Xbox games can be streamed through the app on a theatre-sized 26 feet screen. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also stream select cloud-playable games they own, even if they are not included with Game Pass Ultimate.

The headset can be taken on the go but a Wi-Fi connection is needed with a speed of 20Mbps or higher recommended.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition box in the US / Meta & Microsoft

Elsewhere from indy100, Microsoft says Xbox is the "top publisher" on PlayStation's own consoles and what actually happened to Mark Zuckerberg's $47 billion Metaverse?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.