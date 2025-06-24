Fortnite earns a man who is wheelchair bound a five-figure sum every month which allowed him to quit school.



Ross McLaren, 22, from Midlothian in Scotland, was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. He always had dreams of becoming a professional Fortnite player but told The Daily Record he "wasn't good enough".

Instead, by the age of 17, McLaren managed to build a six-figure business and now manages a team of 10. He looks over the daily operations of some of the biggest names in gaming such as Clix and Sentinel.

"I got into video editing for professional Fornite players and started working with small gaming streamers for free when I was in school," McLaren said.

"By summer 2021 I was making £10,000 per month and I told my parents I didn't want to sit my Advanced Highers. They had their doubts and asked me to go back to school - but I quit after one day."

McLaren started out by offering his video editing services to streamers for free before working with Bugha whose subscriber count shot up from 20,000 to more than a million in one night after he played at the 2018 Fortnite World Cup and scooped $3million in prize money.



Bugha stuck with McLaren and from there, he's gone on to work with Clix, was asked to run a gaming channel led by KSI and now works as a freelancer.

McLaren wants to move to the US to be closer to his clients.

Elsewhere from indy100, Amouranth's husband complains about monthly income dropping from $2m to $1.2m and an obsessed fan recently broke into Kai Cenat's home to watch him sleep and give him snacks.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.