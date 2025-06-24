GTA 6 LIVE: GTA 5 lead trio all want to return in Rockstar's new game

Fresh new GTA 6 details, theories and speculation keep circulating online after Rockstar Games released trailer 2.

The latest trailer had the biggest video launch in history, with more than 475 million views in its first 24 hours across all platforms.

Along with it, the studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game and updated its website.

This all comes after Rockstar Games announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date of 26 May 2026.

GTA 5 trio all want to return in Rockstar's new game The actors behind Franklin, Michael and Trevor in GTA 5 have all said they would want to return in GTA 6. Shawn Fonteno, Ned Luke and Steven Ogg appeared together at Comic Con Brussels. In a Q&A session, the trio was asked if they would be willing to appear in DLC for GTA 6 where their characters would come back together and Luke said: "That would be great. The final score. That would be cool." Fonteno chipped in: "So y'all campaign that. One last score." Ogg added: "Send in your postcards for one last score."

Game's graphics will not be the best in gaming claim fans from GTA6 Reviews, videos and images for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are out (including indy100's review in progress) and one screenshot in particular has been circulating online showing how detailed its main character Sam, played by Norman Reedus, is. Redditor Fullet7 reposted it in the GTA 6 Subreddit and asked: "Do you think GTA 6 will have better graphics than Death Stranding 2?" Others have been commenting with their thoughts and they're pretty unanimous in their verdicts. Lystyz said: "No, GTA 6 is more ambitious with its vast open world and mechanics so don't expect photorealistic graphics like Death Stranding 2." marckh said: "Overall I think Death Stranding 2 will achieve a level of graphical fidelity that GTA 6 won't match, like the character rendering, although even in that regard I think the hair rendering in GTA 6 is the best we've ever seen in gaming. Outside of that I think with all the assets, props, NPCs, textures, buildings, vehicles and the reflections makes GTA 6 a more technically advanced game but Death Stranding 2 looks more graphically detailed due to its terrain requiring less processing power in comparison." Wuu-N said: "Death Stranding is actively trying to reach that photorealistic cinematic style which is heightened by using TV and film actors in major roles, Rockstar's graphics are very realistic but they're going for a different thing." Eekaji said: "I think it will be close but I suspect Death Stranding will have overall better graphics. I think with GTA 6 being open world, it's almost impossible to have the level of photorealism I'm sure they're striving for." ScottRans0m said: "Absolutely no chance."

New fun gameplay feature 'discovered' by fans from GTA6 A new gameplay feature may have been discovered in the GTA 6 Subreddit. WonderEuphoric posted on the of the screenshots of Raul Bautista and spotted what seems to be a sign of airbags in his car. And Redditors have been reacting to the find. Ok_Cardiologist_54 said: "Dude if airbags deploy on an extremely high impact crash I would f****** love that detail." Professional_Cold771 said: "Just another Rockstar attention to detail, not a surprise." none484839 said: "Will be awesome if they are functional."

Huge Vice City easter egg 'found' online from GTA6 A Redditor has claimed Tommy Vercetti's mansion from Vice City has been spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer. One-Calligrapher4869 posted a screenshot claiming this in the GTA 6 Subreddit but it has divided opinion in the comments. SuspectKnown9655 said: "Almost no way there isn't gonna be a reference to Tommy or his mansion." pen15_club_admin said: "Can't see s***." ryanagainagain said: "I hope there's a s*** load of Easter eggs from Vice City!"

