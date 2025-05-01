Microsoft says Xbox is the 'top publisher' on PlayStation's own consoles

Microsoft has revealed Xbox is the "top publisher" across both Xbox and PlayStation in two key areas.

Microsoft shared its latest quarterly earnings report on April 30 and revealed Xbox content and services revenue increased "ahead of expectations driven by stronger-than-expected performance in third-party and first-party content".

In an earnings call detailing the report, Microsoft chief financial officer Amy Hood said: "Gaming revenue increased five per cent and six per cent in constant currency. Xbox content and services revenue increased eight per cent and nine per cent in constant currency."

It seems Xbox's strategy to prioritise its Game Pass subscription model and making its own games available across multiple different platforms is working well.

So much so that chairman and CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella said: "We ended the quarter as the top publisher by pre-orders and pre-installs on both Xbox and the PlayStation Store."

This is likely because of a wave of Xbox titles heading to PlayStation, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5 both releasing in April and DOOM: The Dark Ages releasing on May 15.

Microsoft says Xbox is now the 'top publisher' in certain aspects on PlayStation / Images from Tomohiro Ohsumi, Getty Images

Xbox's success for the past quarter doesn't stop there.

"PC Game Pass revenue increased over 45 per cent year-over-year," Nadella said. "Cloud gaming set a new record, surpassing 150 million hours played for the first time this quarter."

Minecraft has seen a 75 per cent increase year-on-year in active users since the movie released too.

Nadella also revealed how Xbox is integrating the use of AI (artifical intelligence) going forward.

"New Copilot for Gaming is a personalised gaming companion that provides in-game assistance and expert coaching," he said. "And our first of its kind Muse model can generate gameplay in real-time."

