Republicans ridiculed after claiming Trump should receive Nobel Peace Prize

Republicans are being ridiculed online after claiming Donald Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Nobel Peace Prize was first awarded in 1901 and rewards people for their efforts in achieving peace in the world.

So, many people have been left baffled that plenty of Republicans are calling for Trump to receive the award this year, particularly after he involved the US in the Israel-Iran conflict and repeatedly promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office (spoiler: he didn’t).

Last week, before Trump’s order for the US to bomb Iran , Pakistan announced its plans to nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize for helping to negotiate a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. However, the day after, the country condemned his strike on Iran.

Still, it hasn’t stopped plenty of Republicans from dreaming.

Republican senator Katie Britt told Fox News: “President Trump is going to win the Nobel Peace Prize, no doubt!”

She claimed Trump “just keeps winning”.

“These people are delusional,” someone responded on X/Twitter.

Another argued: “They're in an alternate reality.”

Former White House press secretary and Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany was also mocked for saying, “Rather than 34 felony counts, President Trump may end up with 34 Nobel Peace Prizes.”

“Trump earned the 34 felonies,” someone argued.





Someone argued on X/Twitter: “You know your government is being run by bad TV producers when they run an Ad campaign aiming to get Donald Trump a Nobel peace prize.

“Bomb the enemy. Claim victory. Make sure everyone knows.

“It’s like watching an Oscar campaign for actors.”

Fox News commentator Katie Pavlich also called on Trump to get the award for his “courageous” decision in bombing Iran.





