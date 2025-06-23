Glastonbury 2025: The biggest clashes on each day you need to know about

Ever since the Glastonbury Festival line-up was announced, fans have been talking about the artists who are set to clash according to the timetable.

For 2025, the headline performers at Worthy Farm in Somerset are The 1975 (Friday), Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts (Saturday), and Olivia Rodrigo (Sunday), with over 200,000 people expected to attend the iconic music festival, which takes place between Wednesday 25 and Sunday 29 June.

With over 80 stages across 900 acres, there is an abundance of entertainment to go and watch, but it also means making the tricky choice if two or more of your favourite artists are performing at the same time.

Sorry music lovers, but with the amount of talented acts performing, some tough decisions will need to be made.

Here are all the biggest clashes you need to know about.

Friday

On Friday, while The 1975 is headlining the Pyramid Stage, Four Tet is set to perform at the same time on the Woodsies stage, Anohni and the Johnsons on The Park Stage, Loyle Carner on The Other Stage, and Maribou State on the West Holts Stage.

Before The 1975, Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro will perform on the Pyramid Stage - but what other acts are performing on other stages at this time? Well, you have Busta Rhymes on the Other Stage, badbadnotgood on the West Holts Stage, Pinkpantheress and Floating Points on the Woodsies stage, or Wunderhorse on The Park Stage.

Saturday

Then on Saturday, you've got a choice between watching headliners Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts on the Pyramid Stage, or alternatively you can go to watch Charli XCX on the Other Stage, or Doechii on the West Holts Stage, or Scissor Sisters on the Woodsies stage, or Caribou on The Park Stage.

Raye is performing on the Pyramid stage on Saturday, before headliners Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts. At the same time, Deftones are playing the Other Stage, Amaarae on West Holts Stage, Father John Misty on the Woodies stage, while the act playing The Park Stage at this time is TBA.

One of the biggest clashes at Glastonbury this year is Charl XCX (left) who is playing on the Other stage on Saturday at 22:30-23:45, while Doechii is performing on the West Holts Stage, also on Saturday at 22:15-23:45 Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering, and Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy

Sunday

Olivia Rodrigo is set to headline on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night, and simultaneously The Prodigy will be performing on the Other Stage, Overmono on the West Holts Stage, Jorja Smith on the Woodsies stage, and The Maccabees on The Park Stage.

Rod Stewart is playing the Sunday "legends slot" on the Pyramid Stage, and so his set clashes with Turnstile on the Other Stage, Black Uhuru on West Holts Stage, Djo and Black Country, New Road on the Woodsies stage, and Royel Otis, and Girl in Red on The Park Stage.

Noah Kahn will take to the Pyramid Stage before Olivia Rodrigo headlines, and so other acts also playing at this time include Wolf Alice on the Other Stage, Parcels on the West Holts Stage, AJ Tracey on the Woodsies stage, and Future Islands on The Park Stage.

To see the full timetabled lineup with all the clashes to plan which musicians you want to see, visit the ClashFinder website.

