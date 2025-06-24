Viral 'Who said that?' trend has TikTokers sharing their unfiltered views

The viral “Who said that?” TikTok trend has got people sharing their most unfiltered thoughts.

Saying what’s genuinely on your mind can be tricky, especially when it contains some uncomfortable home truths. But with “Who said that?” trend, TikTokers are finding a hilarious way to get things off their chest and speak their minds .

The trend sees people with their head turned away from camera telling to an imaginary person all the things they want to offload, whether that be some home truths about the reason they are hyperindependent or why they are really still single.

Then, that same person turns back to the camera and asks, “Who said that?”, as if it wasn’t them.

In one clip, TikToker @drbrowne_ gave herself a talking to, with some possible (read: real) suggestions about why she’s single using the “Who said that” trend.

“Do you really like being single, or is that your ex caused so much emotional trauma that you’re afraid to be vulnerable and form an emotional connection with a new person because you don’t want to repeat a cycle and end up in the same position that you were in the last time because it took everything inside of you to build you back up from that last ex?” she said facing away from the camera.

She then turned to the camera and asked: “Who said that?”.

In another clip, @myahadele got off her chest why she’s so hyperindependent, suggesting it’s because of her experience as being an eldest child and having to pick up the slack from her siblings.

In the caption, she joked: “Me personally I just wouldn’t let her talk to ME like that idk. I mean she right but it’s the principle.”

Another ( @ashleyburdette ) let out her rage on Donald Trump voters who are now saying, “This is not what I voted for”.

“If you voted for that orange man and you are now saying, ‘This is not what I voted for. This is not what I voted for’, this is quite literally exactly what you voted for.

“And if you truly did not think that this was going to happen by electing that man into office, then you are willingly uneducated and ignorant and I suggest next time you think about voting in an election, you educate yourself other than watching Fox News.”

