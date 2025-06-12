The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered update finally lands - but gamers want more

Gaming
Bethesda
An update for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remasteredhas finally been rolled out across all platforms - but some gamers are keen to see even more fixes delivered soon.
Oblivion Remastered is the third best selling game of 2025 in the US, trailing only Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin's Creed Shadows. It was developed by Virtuos and published by Bethesda.
However after launch, it quickly became clear there were a number of bugs, glitches and performance issues within the game, so much so that tech experts called for an immediate patch to fix some of the most glaring issues as news on updates was scarce.
But after a Steam Beta test, an update has now been rolled out across all platforms the game is available on focusing on fixes. Bethesda has said it will be addressing performance issues in a future update.
On a Reddit thread sharing the latest patch notes from this, some gamers have said they want to see more though.
from oblivion
One commented: "I wish they would fix the menu equipment unequipped glitch... It's such a minor thing but I have hyperfixated on it."
"I hope they fix the x1 damage while sneaking glitch," another said. "Really annoying as an archer."
"They need to address the whole height glitch thing," one comment said. "Playing as a high elf and getting paralysed causes you to get even taller and can prevent you from going to certain areas. Only way to revert is to exit the game and reload. Reloading the save before closing doesn't even work."
A fourth pleaded: "I'm going to complain about this every time but please fix the Mannimarco glitch."
"I know it's cosmetic but I'd like a fix for my character having a different hair colour every time I start the game," a fifth said.
However the update has been well received by others.
One user said: "Getting to the interior map immediately is a well needed fix for me."
"That map fix is game changing for me," another agreed. "I hated that c**p, having to zoom all the way in each time lol. And finally 'STORM THE COURTYARD' will update.
A third commented: "The potion crash made it so hard to make a bunch to sell without quicksaving every other minute. Super happy that got addressed!"
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has received a much needed update with another promised in the near future / Bethesda
The full patch notes via Steam are as follows:
General
- Enabled ToggleHudVisibility and ShowHud console commands
UI
- Fix for missing text when installing the Deluxe Upgrade
- Fix 'Skip' button not showing correctly during intro
- Fix for Redguard Origin stats being reversed
- Fix for not automatically showing Local Map when inside interior spaces
- Fix for being unable to name Enchanted items when using a controller
- Fix punctuation issues in Chinese translation
- Localized string fixes
- Fix for interacting with Daedric Shrines not displaying subtitles
Crashes
- Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Vilverin
- Fix crash when exploring Crayfish Cave
- Fix crash when fighting Stunted Scamps
- Fix crash when paying the fine after stealing in Castle Bravil
- Fix for crash when loading Quicksaves
- Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Mortal Camp
- Fix for crash when loading a save in Quill-Weave's house
- Fix crash when rapidly switching between Quality and Performance modes
- Fix crash when storing items in a chest in Frostcrag Spire
- Fix crash when creating multiple potions at once using stolen ingredients
- Fix various CPU crashes
Gameplay
- Fix player animation issues when mounting horses
- Fix High Chancellor Ocato arms not animating
- Fix Shambles' animations getting stuck when attacking
- Fix for Staff of Sheogorath not freezing enemies
- Fix for Cap'n Dugal not spawning
- Fix for Light spells not showing VFX
- Fix for offset Map Markers when running on a secondary monitor
- Fix for Local Map being blank when opening
- Fix Peryite Shrine's voiceover being cut off
- Fix for First Person camera being set above the player's head
- Fix for Chameleon VFX being stuck on player
- Fix for player's skin textures not matching when infected with a disease
System
- Fix player settings being reset when updating Settings
- Fix XCloud mirroring settings from PC to XBOX
- Fix for infinite loading issues
- Fix for freezing when pressing Alt+Tab
- Fix autosaving creating a new group of saves
- Fix for old save files being renamed when the character is renamed at the Sewer exit
- Fix for small Display Resolution sizes not showing correctly in Windowed Mode
Quests
- The Battle for Kvatch - Fix Savlian becoming stuck after Castle Courtyard fight
- A Knife in the Dark - Fix for Vincente Valtieri losing his hair
- Finding the Thieves Guild - Fix for NPCs not appearing
- The Sunken One - Fix for a Diary page being hidden under a bowl
- The Elven Maiden - Fix for crash when Hieronymus Lex attempts to take Llathasa's Bust out of the cupboard in Myvryna Arano's house
Elsewhere from indy100, everything that's new in The Elder Scrolls Online Seasons of the Worm Cult update and Oblivion Remastered has a brand new Skyrim Easter egg not found in the original.
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Top 100
The Conversation (0)