The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered update finally lands - but gamers want more

An update for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remasteredhas finally been rolled out across all platforms - but some gamers are keen to see even more fixes delivered soon.

Oblivion Remastered is the third best selling game of 2025 in the US, trailing only Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin's Creed Shadows. It was developed by Virtuos and published by Bethesda.

However after launch, it quickly became clear there were a number of bugs, glitches and performance issues within the game, so much so that tech experts called for an immediate patch to fix some of the most glaring issues as news on updates was scarce.

But after a Steam Beta test, an update has now been rolled out across all platforms the game is available on focusing on fixes. Bethesda has said it will be addressing performance issues in a future update.

On a Reddit thread sharing the latest patch notes from this, some gamers have said they want to see more though.

One commented: "I wish they would fix the menu equipment unequipped glitch... It's such a minor thing but I have hyperfixated on it."

"I hope they fix the x1 damage while sneaking glitch," another said. "Really annoying as an archer."

"They need to address the whole height glitch thing," one comment said. "Playing as a high elf and getting paralysed causes you to get even taller and can prevent you from going to certain areas. Only way to revert is to exit the game and reload. Reloading the save before closing doesn't even work."

A fourth pleaded: "I'm going to complain about this every time but please fix the Mannimarco glitch."

"I know it's cosmetic but I'd like a fix for my character having a different hair colour every time I start the game," a fifth said.

However the update has been well received by others.

One user said: "Getting to the interior map immediately is a well needed fix for me."

"That map fix is game changing for me," another agreed. "I hated that c**p, having to zoom all the way in each time lol. And finally 'STORM THE COURTYARD' will update.

A third commented: "The potion crash made it so hard to make a bunch to sell without quicksaving every other minute. Super happy that got addressed!"

The full patch notes via Steam are as follows:

General



Enabled ToggleHudVisibility and ShowHud console commands

UI



Fix for missing text when installing the Deluxe Upgrade

Fix 'Skip' button not showing correctly during intro

Fix for Redguard Origin stats being reversed

Fix for not automatically showing Local Map when inside interior spaces

Fix for being unable to name Enchanted items when using a controller

Fix punctuation issues in Chinese translation

Localized string fixes

Fix for interacting with Daedric Shrines not displaying subtitles

Crashes



Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Vilverin

Fix crash when exploring Crayfish Cave

Fix crash when fighting Stunted Scamps

Fix crash when paying the fine after stealing in Castle Bravil

Fix for crash when loading Quicksaves

Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Mortal Camp

Fix for crash when loading a save in Quill-Weave's house

Fix crash when rapidly switching between Quality and Performance modes

Fix crash when storing items in a chest in Frostcrag Spire

Fix crash when creating multiple potions at once using stolen ingredients

Fix various CPU crashes

Gameplay

Fix player animation issues when mounting horses

Fix High Chancellor Ocato arms not animating

Fix Shambles' animations getting stuck when attacking

Fix for Staff of Sheogorath not freezing enemies

Fix for Cap'n Dugal not spawning

Fix for Light spells not showing VFX

Fix for offset Map Markers when running on a secondary monitor

Fix for Local Map being blank when opening

Fix Peryite Shrine's voiceover being cut off

Fix for First Person camera being set above the player's head

Fix for Chameleon VFX being stuck on player

Fix for player's skin textures not matching when infected with a disease

System

Fix player settings being reset when updating Settings

Fix XCloud mirroring settings from PC to XBOX

Fix for infinite loading issues

Fix for freezing when pressing Alt+Tab

Fix autosaving creating a new group of saves

Fix for old save files being renamed when the character is renamed at the Sewer exit

Fix for small Display Resolution sizes not showing correctly in Windowed Mode

Quests

The Battle for Kvatch - Fix Savlian becoming stuck after Castle Courtyard fight

A Knife in the Dark - Fix for Vincente Valtieri losing his hair

Finding the Thieves Guild - Fix for NPCs not appearing

The Sunken One - Fix for a Diary page being hidden under a bowl

The Elven Maiden - Fix for crash when Hieronymus Lex attempts to take Llathasa's Bust out of the cupboard in Myvryna Arano's house

