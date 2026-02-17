Xbox Game Pass latest drop is gagging gamers online

Xbox has announced the latest games that will be available on Game Pass and the announcement has gagged gamers online.

The library of games available to different tiers of Game Pass subscribers are regularly updated and Xbox announced that both The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, two highly rated open world action role-playing games, are on the way to subscribers.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition will be available on Premium and Ultimate on 19 February with Kingdom Come: Deliverance II becoming available to the same subscription levels on 3 March.

Elsewhere, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass right now, Avowed is now on Premium and EA Sports College Football 26 will be on Ultimate on 19 February.

This was reposted in the XboxGamePass Subreddit and gamers have been gagged in the comments, especially about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

One said: "KCD2 on Game Pass is crazy."

"Witcher 3 and KCD2, both legendary games in a single frame ❤️" another gushed.

A third agreed: "KCD2 on Premium holy s*** I'm eating good now."

A fourth commented: "I really hope they are trying to stir up Witcher 3 interests for a DLC drop and Switch 2 update. Between it coming to Game Pass and the recent sale in the Nintendo eshop, I'm getting slightly hopeful."

"Don't miss out on KCD2, it's absolutely fantastic," implored a fifth.

