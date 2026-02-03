New Xbox console release window revealed by renowned insider

A renowned insider has given an update on the timeline of new Xbox hardware but it doesn't look like it'll be releasing any time soon.

Xbox president Sarah Bond confirmed in November the company is working on new hardware as it's "absolutely core" to Microsoft's gaming branch and said "it's going to be a powerful experience".

With Bond adding that gamers want to play their libraries anywhere and with Xbox seemingly becoming more of a publisher now, it's widely expected a new Xbox console will be a gaming PC of some sort.

Either way, according to Jez Corden, an Xbox and Microsoft insider who's the editor at Windows Central, it doesn't look like we'll be seeing any new Xbox hardware for a while yet.

In a new report, he said: "The next Xbox is still a fair bit away, dropping in late 2027 at the earliest, according to my most recent information."

The claims were reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "...not that I'm questioning Jez on that being true, but uh, was anybody seriously expecting it any sooner?"

"So given current trajectory with consoles, a likely slip to 2028," a second speculated.

A third agreed: "2028 it is."

A fourth added: "I really don't see the point of next gen consoles until 2030 at the earliest. We've barely had any real current gen looking and playing titles. It just feels like a wasted gen if it'd end as soon as next year."

"I still can't believe they're actually gonna try and sell another one of these," commented a fifth.

A release date for Xbox's upcoming console has not been officially confirmed.

