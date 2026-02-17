GTA 6 LIVE: Soundtrack leaks and release date updates

A new GTA 6 soundtrack leak has emerged from a band who has teased one of its tracks will feature in some way in the upcoming game.

This comes after Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track to release on 19 November, marketing will start in the Summer and there are plans for physical editions at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.

Soundtrack leaks It seems an Australian band has accidentally leaked information that suggests one of its tracks will appear in GTA 6. Panama released a song called 'Back to Life' with Poolside back in 2023 and it seems this will feature in the upcoming game. That's because on Instagram, it was spotted a comment from the Panama account said: "I've got a song called 'Back to Life' I wrote with Poolside. It'll be on GTA 6." The comment was quickly deleted but not before it spread across social media. It's not officially known if 'Back to Life' will feature in GTA 6 at present.

