Steam Machine: Everything we know so far about Valve's new console

Valve, which is the company behind popular PC platform Steam, recently announced a new console called Steam Machine.

It's a small, cube-shaped gaming PC that can run games up to 4K resolution and at 60 fps (frames per second).

Steam Machine is designed to play games when connected to a traditional TV but can also be used in the ways a regular PC can too when connected to a monitor.

Here's everything we know so far about the Steam Machine.

The new Steam Machine / Valve

What has been announced about Steam Machine?

Valve announced the Steam Machine in November 2025 and shared loads of details about to expect.

It's a cube that's about six inches in length, width and depth and is designed to be discreet. It has a LED strip light towards the bottom of the console, showing console status or customisable options, and the front panel can be switched out.

It has the power of more than six Steam Decks combined and runs SteamOS. Valve says the console runs quietly even when running demanding AAA games. Steam game libraries can be accessed and games within that played seamlessly.

In terms of ports, the console has ethernet, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, one USB-C and four USB-A. Gaming will run at 4K and 60 fps (frames per second) using FSR (which renders game at a lower resolution before upscaling it).

There will be two versions of the console with different storage options - one at 512GB and another at 2TB, both of which come with additional microSD storage. There is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and the console's power supply is built in.

It can be used as a gaming PC or a traditional PC. Your own apps and operating systems can be installed. Steam Machine can also stream games to other devices.

When will Steam Machine release?

When Steam Machine was announced, Valve said: "The Steam hardware family officially expands in early 2026."

More recently, Valve shared FAQ responses in an update on Steam about release plans.

It said: "When we announced these products in November, we planned on being able to share specific pricing and launch dates by now. But the memory and storage shortages you've likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then.

"The limited availability and growing prices of these critical components mean we must revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing (especially around Steam Machine and Steam Frame).

"Our goal of shipping all three products in the first half of the year has not changed. But we have work to do to land on concrete pricing and launch dates that we can confidently announce, being mindful of how quickly the circumstances around both of those things can change."

AMD CEO Lisa Su said to investors during a recent earnings call: "From a product standpoint, Valve is on track to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine early this year."

The exact Steam Machine release date is currently unknown.

Could Half-Life 3 be a launch title for Steam Machine? / Valve

How much will Steam Machine cost?

The cost of the Steam Machine is officially unknown and in Valve's recent FAQ response, the company said memory and storage shortages are impacting their pricing plans at present.

In an interview with Skill Up in November, Valve software engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais said: "I think that if you build a PC from parts and get to basically the same level of performance, that's the general price window that we aim to be at."



Linus Sebastian from Linus Tech Tips said in a November video he visited Valve to check out the Steam Machine and the company was "shockingly open about the specs, features and design".

With Griffais' comments in mind, the Linus Tech Tips team built a PC using parts and specs known from the Steam Machine, as well as "reading between the lines" on other things to plug the gaps, and predicted at the end of November it will retail for around $699 "if there are no major changes in the market".

Of course, there have been significant changes in the market since then, with the price of GPU, RAM and SSD all skyrocketing.

Also, it was spotted by a Redditor that Czech retailer Smarty, an authorised third-party site, had the prices of each console in its source code with claims the 512GB model was listed for around $950 and the 2TB model around the $1,070 mark.

Again, the price of the Steam Machine has not yet been confirmed though.

What else has been speculated about Steam Machine?

The start-up video appeared to 'leak' in December, seemingly showing a square box with a light blue dot in it. It then swells in size before the outer box spins like a cog before it then cleverly morphs into the Steam logo, giving people online memories of Nintendo GameCube's start-up screen.

And a renowned gaming insider has claimed the heavily speculated Half-Life 3 could be a launch title for it.

Both of these are unconfirmed at present.

