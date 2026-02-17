Reality Check: America's Next Top Model has shot up the Netflix charts as it uncovers the dark reality behind one of the 2000s most-loved competition shows.

For anyone who didn't spend their teenage years captivated by the Tyra Banks format, the reality show, which started in 2003, followed a series of hopeful models as they competed for a top contract and, ultimately, a foot into the door of the ever-brutal fashion industry.

At the very least, if you weren't a fan at the time, you're almost definitely familiar with the viral legacy of "We were all rooting for you!"

But, the contestants wouldn't just be put through their paces on the catwalk - rather, they'd endure extreme physical makeovers and get caught up in scandals that deeply affected their personal lives, but at the time, made for great production value.

Banks herself appears in the documentary alongside a number of former contestants and her fellow judges, including Miss J Alexander and Jay Manuel, to address the show's controversies, including a 'race swap' episode, body-shaming, and the many 'humiliating' challenges models endured.

It's prompted former fans to think about the way they watched the show, too.

"Was the #RealityCheck ANTM documentary meant to help Tyra Banks clear her name? Cause idk if it did", one person noted.

"It’s clear Tyra Banks is using this documentary as a way to plan her comeback but there’s no way she can redeem herself….. like no way", another echoed.





Getty/ANTM

But, what's particularly interesting about the new investigation is that this isn't about a show that finished a decade ago. In fact, Banks moved into an exec producer role in 2015 (being replaced as host by Rita Ora), with its most recent 24th Cycle wrapping in 2018.

While most of us assumed that would be the end of it, particularly as conversations around its place in modern society began, it turns out that may not be the case after all.

So, will America's Next Top Model continue? Well, we finally have some answers.

At the end of the three-part docuseries, Tyra Banks appears to pretty much confirm that it's on its way.

"After the show I had so many big ideas for my life. I'm obsessed with pivoting and I live in Australia now. I feel like my work is not done. You have no idea what we have planned for Cycle 25", she tells the camera.

In 2024, she spoke of wanting a revival too, telling E! News of its long-awaited return: "We have tried, so it's not us. It's the powers that be. I'm not the biggest boss in the room, so it's not my doing. Maybe one day."

Given the controversies the show has endured over the years, could we finally see a format change rooted in female empowerment?

If there was ever a time to watch this space - this is it.

