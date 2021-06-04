Nickelodeon casts first openly transgender teen in live action show

Nickelodeon has cast an openly transgender teen actor in a live-action series for the first time in the network’s 44-year history.

Sasha Cohen, 13, stars in an episode of the comedy TV series, Danger Force, which will air on June 19.

In addition to his role, Sacha also co-wrote and directed the episode, Variety first reported.

Sasha told the publication: “I had never felt comfortable about who I am, and I always thought that I would never play a transgender role. But there are so many kids out there who need to see someone like them — a role model who has the ability to put themselves out there.”

“I want Sasha to see his own power as an actor and as a human,” said actor Michael D. Cohen (not related to Sasha), who stars in the series.

“I want him to feel proud of his work and feel real confident in himself in every aspect and to know that he will help change kids’ lives by being the first kid of trans experience on Nickelodeon in live action.”

Michael himself revealed to Time Magazine in 2019 that he had transitioned to male two decades ago.

In December last year, he launched the Trans Youth Acting Challenge to support trans and nonbinary youth who want to work in the entertainment industry.

Out of 200 applicants, Sasha managed to get accepted into one of the 15 spots available.

Nickelodeon’s executive vice president of programming and content strategy Paul DeBenedittis said: “It has long been Nickelodeon’s mission to be a home for all kids, and to authentically represent them in their full diversity.

“This episode of Danger Force ultimately tells a relatable story of friendship, openness and trust, through the lens of sitcom. We’re incredibly proud of it and of everyone involved.”

The episode is going to be a family affair as Sasha’s twin sister Natalie is also set to make an appearance too.

Sasha shared his excitement about the show on his Instagram page where he posted a photo with sister Natalie, and co-star Terrence Little Gardenhigh.

He wrote: “I has so much fun working on danger force and I can’t wait to see the episode!”