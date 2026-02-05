Harry Styles announces £20 ‘One Night Only’ Manchester show after ticket price backlash

Harry Styles has announced a surprise 'One Night Only' show with £20 tickets, following backlash from fans over the "obscene" prices attached to his Together, Together. 2026 tour.

VIP tickets in Amsterdam were reportedly priced at around €800, while UK ticket prices range from £44.10 to £466.25. VIP packages climb even higher, costing fans upwards of £725.

Adding fuel to the fire, the former One Direction star – who hails from Cheshire – is also an investor in Manchester’s Co-op Live arena. Fans were left scratching their heads when the 'As It Was' singer appeared to completely overlook the North on his upcoming tour.

That is, until now…

On Wednesday (4 February), Styles took to Instagram to unveil a poster announcing a special Manchester show to celebrate the release of his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally.

The gig will take place on 6 March, with tickets made available via a "request process" running from Friday (6 February) through to Sunday (8 February), in a bid to ensure tickets end up in the hands of genuine fans.

"If an artist is running a ticket request, they’ll invite fans to request tickets so you don’t have to compete in a first-come, first-served sale," Ticketmaster explains on its website.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on Styles’ social channels or visit his official website for further updates.

In other news, Styles is also set to return to the same venue just a week earlier, when he takes to the stage at the BRIT Awards on 28 February.

