US attorney general Pam Bondi was utterly scorched by Congressman Jamie Raskin ahead of questioning by the House judiciary committee on the Jeffrey Epstein files .

On Wednesday (11 February), Bondi was called to appear at the hearing to attempt to defend the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein files .

The meeting frequently descended into attacks and insults hurled by Bondi toward the representatives asking her questions, many of which she avoided answering.

The top Democrat on the committee, Ruskin, who represents Maryland, was told by Bondi: “You don't tell me anything. You're a washed-up loser lawyer. You're not even a lawyer”.

But, the remarks were not before Ruskin excoriated Bondi with accusations of a “cover-up” during his opening statement .

“As attorney general, you’re siding with the perpetrators and you’re ignoring the victims. That will be your legacy unless you act quickly to change course.

You’re running a massive Epstein cover-up right out of the Department of Justice. You’ve been ordered by subpoena and by Congress to turn over six million documents, photographs and videos in the Epstein files, but you’ve turned over only three million.” Raskin claimed.

“You redacted the names of abusers, enablers, accomplices and co-conspirators, apparently to spare them embarrassment and disgrace, which is the exact opposite of what the law ordered you to do.”

He continued: “Even worse, you shockingly failed to redact many of the victims' names, which is what you were ordered to do by Congress. Some of the victims had come forward publicly, but many had not. Many had kept their torment private, even from family and friends. But you published their names, their identities, their images on thousands of pages for the world to see.”

Raskin’s remarks were praised by many.

“Perfect summary of her existence,” someone wrote.

Another responded: “All facts.”

Someone else said: “Jamie Raskin sums up Bondi's failures perfectly, to her face.”

One person wrote: “I don't like him much but today I do.”

