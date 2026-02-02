Trump receives backlash over decision to close Kennedy Center for two years

President Donald Trump has announced the Kennedy Center will close for two years while renovations take place.

In a recent post on Truth Social, the US president shared the news that the performing arts theatre in Washington DC will close temporarily later this year on July 4.

"I have determined that The Trump Kennedy Center, if temporarily closed for construction, revitalisation, and complete rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest performing arts facility of its kind, anywhere in the world," Trump wrote.

"In other words, if we don't close, the quality of construction will not be nearly as good, and the time to completion, because of interruptions with Audiences from the many events using the facility, will be much longer."

This comes after a number of performers have cancelled events at the famous venue following the venue being renamed to include Trump's name as the Trump-Kennedy Center, which sparked backlash from members of Congress, as well as some Kennedy family members.

(Last year, Trump overhauled the board with allies who then named him the chair of the institution and voted for the "Trump-Kennedy Center" name change. Although by law it is still designated the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as per The New York Times).

The cultural hub opened in 1971 and was named after the 35th US President John F. Kennedy by Congress as a "living memorial" to the late leader who was assassinated in 1963.

As a result of Trump's takeover, the Kennedy Center has seen the lowest ticket sales in years, as ticket sales data from 3 September to 19 October found that about 43 per cent of tickets for typical productions remained unsold, according to a report from The Washington Post.

In his post, the president said after a "one year review" of the venue, the decision was made to temporarily close the center.

He added, “Based on these findings, and totally subject to Board approval, I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two year period of time, with a scheduled Grand Reopening that will rival and surpass anything that has taken place with respect to such a Facility before."

Trump shared the 4 July closure date "in honor of the 250th Anniversary of our Country" and said "Financing is completed, and fully in place."

Since the news broke, social media users have criticised Trump's latest move, with members of the Kennedy family speaking out.

JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, posted, "Trump can take the Kennedy Center for himself. He can change the name, shut the doors, and demolish the building. He can try to kill JFK. But JFK is kept alive by us now rising up to remove Donald Trump, bring him to justice, and restore the freedoms generations fought for."





RFK's grandson, Joe Kennedy III posted, "While this trespass on the People’s will is painful, President Kennedy would remind us that it is not buildings that define the greatness of a nation. It is the actions of its people and its leaders. So, do not be distracted from what this Administration is actually trying to erase: our connection, our community, and our commitment to the rights of all."









Meidas Touch Editor-in-Chief, Ron Filipkowski, said: "The Kennedy Center has been in continuous operation for 55 years. Trump and Ric Grenell destroyed it in one year by making it so toxic that nobody will perform there. Now they have to shut it down like a Trump casino."





"The Trump Kennedy Center lasted less than two months," journalist Aaron Rupar reacted.









"Just like his casinos and other businesses, the Kennedy Center went out of business after he put his name on it," said Meidas Touch co-founder Brett Meiselas.





Journalist James Surowiecki added, "Amazing. Everything he touches falls apart. He keeps going, leaving disaster in his wake."





One person noted, "Performers can't pull out of the Kennedy Center if it's closed...."





"So, he put his name on the Kennedy Center, people refused to play and show up and now it's closing," a second person responded.





A third person noted, "What a mess."

