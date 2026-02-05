Finneas has spoken out in defence of his sister Billie Eilish over the backlash she has received from "very powerful old white men” over her Grammys acceptance speech, where she declared "F*** ICE."

"I feel so honoured every time I get to be in this room. As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land," the 24-year-old said in her speech after winning Song of the Year for her track ‘Wildflower’ at the weekend.

“And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f*** ICE," she concluded.

Following her speech, Finneas took to Threads last night, where he posted, "Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech. We can literally see your names in the Epstein files."

The 28-year-old musician and record producer also responded to an opinion piece from USA Today that urged celebrities to "Stick to performing, stay away from politics" after a number of celebs spoke out against ICE at the Grammys, such as Bad Bunny, Kehlani, Olivia Dean and more.

"You just can’t do both. You can’t say it doesn’t matter what musicians or celebrities say or think but then talk about it for days. You’re out here making it matter. I’ll keep speaking up especially if it keeps bothering you," Finneas said in response to the article.

Elsewhere from Indy100, All of the celebrities who spoke out about ICE at the Grammys, and Billie Eilish's Grammys message: 'Nobody is illegal on stolen land'.

