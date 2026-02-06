Kamala Harris’ Headquarters has already made a change after '67' criticism

Headquarters, the "new Gen-Z led progressive content hub," is taking over Kamala Harris's "Kamala HQ" account and has already made one change after online backlash.

The news was announced by former Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee yesterday, in partnership with People For the American Way, who described the platform as "an effort to mobilize pro-justice, pro-fairness, pro-democracy young people against far-right extremism."

On X/Twitter, the account with over 1.1 million followers changed its name to "@headquarters_67", appearing to reference the viral Gen Z and Gen Alpha "6-7" meme.

This didn't go down too well on social media, as people mocked the attempt to appeal to the youth - and the account has already changed its username to remove reference to "67".

"Using the 67 meme to appeal to young people is just so deeply insulting to our intelligence," said Climate Defiance, a climate movement organisation.





One person said, "All of these politicians are out of touch."





"As you can clearly see, we put 67 in the name, because we are a Gen-Z led progressive content hub," a third person joked.

"I keep hearing about this Six Seven... what I'm trying to figure out is who we need to nomin-EIGHT... to defeat Trump!" a fourth person shared, imagining what Hillary Clinton would say, in reference to her famous "Pokémon go to the polls" quote at a campaign rally back in July 2016.









A fifth person posted, "Zohran Mamdani proved that Gen-Z wants to be talked to like actual adults and not just won over with s***** memes, the DNC’s response to that is an account with 67 in the @".

Since then, Headquarters' X username has recently been changed to "@headquarters68_", and social media users quickly spotted this update.

"They took the 67 out of the handle," journalist Taylor Lorenz noted, sharing a screenshot of the updated profile.





One person said, "Genuinely a bad sign for whatever this project will be. Went in on a meme that’s already way past its life cycle, the[y] easily got shamed into pivoting away from it by people dunking on their bad instincts."

What's more, it looks like the GOP is teasing an announcement of their own as they shared a video with the caption "Big news tomorrow."

