Jake Paul attacks Billie Eilish and backs ICE in X post - but there’s one problem

“Birds of a Feather” singer Billie Eilish made headlines last week when she was one of several artists to use their acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards to speak out against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and boxer and content creator Jake Paul isn’t happy about it.

Accepting the Song of the Year award for her track “Wildflower” last Sunday (1 February), Eilish said: “No one is illegal on stolen land.

“It’s really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I just, I feel really hopeful in this room and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting.

“Our voices really do matter and the people matter and f*** ICE is all I want to say.”

But in a post on X/Twitter a week later, Paul addressed Eilish’s comments and claimed that if someone doesn’t like the federal agency, then “you can’t call 911 when you’re in trouble”.

He continued: “If you don’t respect law enforcement agents then you shouldn’t depend on them.

“When Billie Eyelash gets her home broken into it’s not gonna be f-ck ICE I can promise you that.”

However, other social media users were quick to point out the difference between ICE and local police, with Hawaiian senator Brian Schatz stating that police show up if he were to call 911, and they “show up without masks, and identify themselves”:

“If someone’s house gets broken into they’re not calling ICE dumbass,” commented NFL analyst Lindsey OK:

Democrat and commentator Harry Sisson replied: “You voted for Trump who pardoned people who beat cops on January 6th. Sounds like you don’t like law enforcement. How’s your jaw btw?”:

Sisson’s comment refers to Paul losing his fight to Anthony Joshua in December, which left him with a jaw that was broken in two places – and he wasn’t the only X/Twitter user to bring it up in response to the 29-year-old:

And another individual branded him an “absolute donut” who is using “toddler-level logic”:

Eilish wasn’t the only person to be targeted by Paul over their comments on the US political situation, as he also called out Olympic skier Hunter Hess for stating that “just because I wear the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US”.

“From all true Americans. If you don’t want to represent this country go live somewhere else,” he said.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.