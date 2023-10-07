Candlelight Concerts are giving classical music a Gen Z makeover

Venues across the world are being illuminated with thousands of candles and sweet renditions of some of the hottest modern-day artists including Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Coldplay and Oasis.

Candlelight Concerts has given classical music a makeover, with local musicians taking to the stage with performances like never before.

What was once intended to be a classical music series with some of the greatest composers, such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin, has since evolved into a catalogue of themes and genres.

This includes Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, world-famous movies, seasonal soundtracks and much more.

Candlelight Concerts

Boasting over 3 million guests in attendance to date and operating in over 100 cities worldwide, the multi-sensory experience has since welcomed other elements to the mix, including ballet dancers and aerial performers.

The events have become such a hit across the UK that tickets almost instantly sell out once dates are announced.

In the coming weeks, Sheffield and Liverpool are hosting Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros, the commemorative international concert series that features music from award-winning films and unforgettable television shows from Warner Bros.

Candlelight Concerts

Over in Edinburgh, a special Halloween-themed show is set to take place, featuring classical movie soundtracks including from The Addams Family and Beetlejuice to Ghostbusters, The Exorcist, Thriller and many more

Meanwhile, in Leeds, the City Museum will play host to a string of new events for the first time.

