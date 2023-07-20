Chanel to host its next show in Manchester

Manchester will host Chanel's Métiers d’art show in December, following in the footsteps of New York, Tokyo, Strasbourg, Rome and Shanghai.

The event is held annually outside of the traditional schedule. It aims to showcase the talent and craftsmanship of the Chanel workers based in Chanel's Métiers d'art Paris headquarters. Manchester marks Chanel's first show in the UK since Karl Lagerfeld's Amy Winehouse inspired 'Paris-Londres' collection in 2009.

The luxury French brand made the announcement on Wednesday (19 July), and while they didn't disclose the exact location, people are already ecstatic about the decision.

One stunned fashion fan wrote: "CHANEL SHOW BEING HELD IN MANCHESTER????"

Meanwhile, another added: "I will be right up that M62, definitely going."

"Every year since 2002, Chanel has been the only house to create a collection dedicated to celebrating the savoir-faire of the Métiers d'art and their central importance to fashion, today and tomorrow," Chanel wrote in its release.

“Presented in cities and places that inspire the house, from Tokyo to New York, via Dakar last year, this collection bears witness to the historic commitment of Chanel to this exceptional artisanal heritage and its influence around the world,” the house added.

It comes after the Northern city recently opened up Factory International, a £211 million arts centre home to "the world’s best new dance, theatre, music, visual and performance arts and digital commissions."

Columbian designer Haider Ackermann also showcased his Fila collaboration in Manchester last year at the famed Depot Mayfield.

The event is set to take place on Thursday 7 December 2023.

