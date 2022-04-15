A chef has revealed the perfect way to make an egg sandwich without the yolk exploding in your face.

Bruno Pires, Executive Chef at Eggslut UK introduced their "clam technique" to avoid embarrassing moments as well as making sandwiches easier to hold.

He said:

"The ideal finishing sandwich should resemble an open clam, with the filling at the front visible, and a closed bun from the back”.

“Placing the top bun or piece of bread on top of your sandwich filling in the style of a clam, will not only secure your filling in place, but helps to optimise your sandwich holding technique, avoiding any embarrassing sandwich holding faux pas”.

The chef also advises a 50:50 bread to bun ratio.

So now you know.

