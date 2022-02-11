As the old adage famously goes: you say tom-MAY-toes, and I say tom-MAH-toes. We should probably call the whole thing off, right?

Ever since the might of the British Empire was expelled from the United States, ordinary folk from both sides of the pond have chuckled at each other's use of the English language and pronunciation. This has also led to a few interesting conversations where things often get lost in translation.

The two might share the English language but it can seem like you're speaking an entirely different language if you're unaware of the way certain words are used. Seriously, please note that a 'rubber' has a very different meaning to an American than it would to a Brit.

Here are several important examples you need to remember - simply to make sure no one gives you a weird look when you're off on your holidays (or, um, "vacation").

1. A jumper

UK: A woollen pullover worn in the winter

US: Someone who commits suicide by leaping from a building or bridge

2. A rubber

UK: An eraser for a pencil

US: A condom

3. Nappy

UK: Something a baby wears (noun)

US: Frizzy or hairy (adjective)

4. The first floor

UK: The floor above the ground floor

US: The ground floor of a building

5. Blinkers

UK: Flaps attached to a race horse's face to restrict its vision

US: Indicators on a car

6. A casket

UK: Another word for jewellery box

US: Another word for coffin

7. Fancy dress

UK: Informal party wear, dressing up as a well-known character

US: Formal party wear, including ball gowns and black tie

8. A flapjack

UK: A flat oatmeal snack

US: A type of pancake

9. A geezer

UK: A gang member, tough guy

US: An old man

10. Homely

UK: Used to describe a comfortable, cosy house

US: Used to describe someone who is plain or ugly

11. A hoo-ha

UK: An argument or disagreement

US: Female genitalia

12. Nervy



UK: Nervous or prone to fidget

US: Bold or confident

13. Peckish

UK: Slightly hungry

US: Irritable or angry

14. A run-in

UK: The end of a race

US: An argument or dispute

15. Shattered

UK: Exhausted

US: Emotionally devastated

16. Solicitor

UK: A legal representative

US: A door-to-door salesman

17. Through

(As in, "The shop is open through lunch")

UK: During (lunch hours)

US: Up until (lunch hours)

18. Trainer(s)

UK: Shoes

US: Person at the gym who trains you to work out

19. Pants

UK: Underwear

US: Trousers

20. Bird

UK: Colloquial term for woman

US: An animal

21. Bog

UK: Toilet

US: Like a swamp

22. Chips

(As in, "Can I have some chips with that burger?")

UK: Thin cut deep fried potato

US: Thinly sliced, deep fried, baked and kettle-cooked crunchy potatoes (crisps in the UK)

23. To give way

UK: To give the right of way (to vehicles, pedestrians)

US: To retreat

24. Shag

UK: Colloquial term for having sex

US: A type of carpet

