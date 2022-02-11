As the old adage famously goes: you say tom-MAY-toes, and I say tom-MAH-toes. We should probably call the whole thing off, right?
Ever since the might of the British Empire was expelled from the United States, ordinary folk from both sides of the pond have chuckled at each other's use of the English language and pronunciation. This has also led to a few interesting conversations where things often get lost in translation.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The two might share the English language but it can seem like you're speaking an entirely different language if you're unaware of the way certain words are used. Seriously, please note that a 'rubber' has a very different meaning to an American than it would to a Brit.
Here are several important examples you need to remember - simply to make sure no one gives you a weird look when you're off on your holidays (or, um, "vacation").
1. A jumper
UK: A woollen pullover worn in the winter
US: Someone who commits suicide by leaping from a building or bridge
2. A rubber
UK: An eraser for a pencil
US: A condom
3. Nappy
UK: Something a baby wears (noun)
US: Frizzy or hairy (adjective)
4. The first floor
UK: The floor above the ground floor
US: The ground floor of a building
5. Blinkers
UK: Flaps attached to a race horse's face to restrict its vision
US: Indicators on a car
6. A casket
UK: Another word for jewellery box
US: Another word for coffin
7. Fancy dress
UK: Informal party wear, dressing up as a well-known character
US: Formal party wear, including ball gowns and black tie
8. A flapjack
UK: A flat oatmeal snack
US: A type of pancake
9. A geezer
UK: A gang member, tough guy
US: An old man
10. Homely
UK: Used to describe a comfortable, cosy house
US: Used to describe someone who is plain or ugly
11. A hoo-ha
UK: An argument or disagreement
US: Female genitalia
12. Nervy
UK: Nervous or prone to fidget
US: Bold or confident
13. Peckish
UK: Slightly hungry
US: Irritable or angry
14. A run-in
UK: The end of a race
US: An argument or dispute
15. Shattered
UK: Exhausted
US: Emotionally devastated
16. Solicitor
UK: A legal representative
US: A door-to-door salesman
17. Through
(As in, "The shop is open through lunch")
UK: During (lunch hours)
US: Up until (lunch hours)
18. Trainer(s)
UK: Shoes
US: Person at the gym who trains you to work out
19. Pants
UK: Underwear
US: Trousers
20. Bird
UK: Colloquial term for woman
US: An animal
21. Bog
UK: Toilet
US: Like a swamp
22. Chips
(As in, "Can I have some chips with that burger?")
UK: Thin cut deep fried potato
US: Thinly sliced, deep fried, baked and kettle-cooked crunchy potatoes (crisps in the UK)
23. To give way
UK: To give the right of way (to vehicles, pedestrians)
US: To retreat
24. Shag
UK: Colloquial term for having sex
US: A type of carpet
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.