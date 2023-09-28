Fake belly buttons being sold online 'to make legs look longer'

Fake belly buttons are being sold online in a bid to make people's legs look longer.

The stick-on buttons have reportedly been created to boost people’s confidence. The stickers are intended to be stuck on your stomach, a few centimetres above your real belly button.

The real one should then be covered with a skirt of jeans, in order to make the torso seem shorter, and the legs longer.

The curious beauty product can be bought on multiple websites, including eBay, where you can buy a pack of 10 sheets for £3.85. The listing appears as: "Realistic simulation belly button for woman girl summer party."



The condition is described as new, with sixteen belly button stickers that can be seen per sheet.

The idea is popular in China – but now they are being sold to buyers in the UK.

In a viral TikTok video, user ShiYiTongYa told viewers: "It's quite natural and I think it looks better than my real belly button. In normal situations, no one's going to come up to me, scrutinise my belly, and figure out if my belly button's real."



A separate video shows creator LiangBuZhengYy advising people to use a plaster over their real belly button as a disguise.

