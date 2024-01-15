Gen Z and Millennials are choosing self-acceptance over self-improvement in 2024

We all see the different Ins/Outs trending on our social feeds, and this January it appears that resolutions and self-optimising are decidedly out , according to the popular dating app, Bumble.

With this in mind, the women-first app has identified a new trend of ‘Betterment Burnout’ which particularly resonates with the Gen Z and Millennial generations, who seek to lead with their needs, prioritising self-acceptance, pleasure, and joy rather than tussle with the constant strive for perfection.

In fact, 1 in 2 singles (50 per cent) in the UK feel pressure to constantly better themselves and self-improve*, influenced by social media, self-help podcasts, and opinions from family and friends, Bumble's latest research shows.

It's Gen Z who feel the most judged, with more than 1 in 4 (27 per cent) feeling self-conscious about their financial habits, followed by their exercise choices and career progression (or lack of).**

Dr Caroline West, Bumble’s Sex & Relationship Expert has weighed in on why we're shifting our mindset in this way.

"Even now, many of us are still experiencing post-lockdown fatigue from the relentless pressure to acquire new skills, monetise side hustles, and manage numerous responsibilities, whilst 'achieving,'" she explained.

"When paired with constant comparison on social media, Betterment Burnout results. Curated online personalities from peers and celebrities contribute to a personal sense of inadequacy, leading to the relentless pursuit of our perfect selves.”

In: Hedonism, Out: Constant Self-Improvement

A rebellion is well underway against the obsession with self-optimisation and wellness as data shows half of people (52 per cent) opting to do what feels good for them rather than conforming to wellness trends,** ordering dessert when they want, going out on weekdays, and sleeping in without alarms.

Across Europe, mentality is being realised as people want to break free from outdated practices and this is evident in the rejection of the age-old New Year resolutions, with 1 in 5 Gen Z and Millennials considering them outdated and not setting them.**

Hedonism is emerging as one solution to ‘Betterment Burnout’, as 1 in 4 people (25 per cent) are opting to focus on joy over self-improvement.**

People are prioritising what feels good for them over self-optimisation, for example, ordering dessert whenever they want to. iStockphoto by Getty Images

This is especially the case among Gen Z and young Millennials, where 1 in 3 singles under 35 (32 per cent) are prioritising pleasure into the new year, especially when it comes to our love lives.**

The trend is also appearing in our attitudes towards dating too, as singles are now rebelling against the constant self-improvement with nearly 2 in 3 women surveyed (65 per cent) taking active steps to be happier with who they are here and now.

Furthermore, 4 in 10 (43 per cent) of women in the UK will now only date people who will not try to change them.*

"Betterment Burnout can lead to harsh judgments as individuals may hold potential partners to unrealistic expectations," Dr West said.

"Accepting people for where they are at, rather than what their perceived potential is, is crucial in combating this.

She continued: "Make dating exciting again by approaching it as an adventure to meet new people - mixing things up, both in terms of activities and how you present yourself, can breathe new life into the experience.”

Here are some of Bumble’s Dr Caroline West's top tips on how to approach dating to bring you joy in 2024:

Revitalise your dating life through variety. The research shows that singles are actively aiming to have fun on every date so switch it up. Ditch your go-to bar for an activity together, try a new cuisine, and invite them to the weekday event, gig, or something that will give you enjoyment that they can participate in.

The research shows that singles are actively aiming to have fun on every date so switch it up. Ditch your go-to bar for an activity together, try a new cuisine, and invite them to the weekday event, gig, or something that will give you enjoyment that they can participate in. Be authentically yourself and set realistic expectations . These can be as simple as being intentional with your time, for example: pick a dedicated hour to get on the app, to swipe and message your matches. Remember to not overschedule yourself and your social plans, give yourself room for spontaneity, and avoid treating dates like a checklist exercise. No one wants to be interviewed.

. These can be as simple as being intentional with your time, for example: pick a dedicated hour to get on the app, to swipe and message your matches. Remember to not overschedule yourself and your social plans, give yourself room for spontaneity, and avoid treating dates like a checklist exercise. No one wants to be interviewed. Update your Bumble profile with new photos and interests. You need to give people a starting point to connect and suggest ideas: Recently in the UK, people who finished their bio, added badges, uploaded at least three photos and completed Bumble’s photo verification process saw an average of 96% more matches than those who did not.***

*The research was conducted by Censuswide with 3,021 nationally representative consumers, aged 18+ in the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany between 18.12.23 to 20.12.23.

**Research was conducted by Bumble using internal polling between September 21st - 26th 2023 with a sample of 26,849 Bumble members around the world, including the UK.

***Based on Bumble's internal data of active users in the UK in December 2023.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.