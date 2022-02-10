While age is just a number, social media platforms such as TikTok thrive on generation labels. They often play on the attributing stereotypes that go with them – mostly, in good humour.

Putting labels on everything can be confusing, especially regarding generational classification.

They can often cause a social media storm too, with Gen Z calling Millennials "cheugy", Boomers slamming people as "snowflakes", and blaming Netflix subscriptions for the youths' inability to purchase a home.

But the real question is: What generation do I belong to?

Gen Z

Gen Z is widely thought to be those born between 1997 and 2012.

Gen Z is the tech-savvy generation after being fully immersed in fast-paced digital growth throughout their lives. Tech is all they have ever known.

The generation is famed for their desire to change the world. In fact, a June 2020 study by Yubo showed that 86 per cent of American Gen Zers felt that peaceful protests and political demonstrations were needed to create significant change.

They are a highly politicised generation, with the likes of Greta Thunberg stepping in to challenge world leaders about climate change.

Gen Z took their drive for change one step further in an attempt to stop a war by seducing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Instagram – or, as they call him, "Vladdy Daddy."

They also tend to call out Millennial trends and behaviours as "cheugy", a term to describe people who are slightly off-trend or trying just that little bit too much.

Millennials

Millennials, or as some may call them, "Generation Y", were born between 1981 and 1996.

Similar to Gen Zers, Millennials have also grown up surrounded by tech and often know social media and digital platforms off the back of their hand.

Millennials are famed for selfies, pretending coconut oil works for everything and making avocados "cool."

There was a bizarre time when a quick flick through a Millennial's Instagram would bring you avocado toast filled feeds.

Gen X

Gen X-ers are thought to be those born between 1965 and 1980, after Douglas Coupland's 1991 book Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture popularised the term.

It is often referred to as the "middle child" generation, following the baby boomers.

Boomers

The Pew Research Centre's definition of baby boomers differs slightly, as it states that they were born between 1946 and 1964.

The term "baby boomers" describes the notable phenomenon in birth rates following World War II.

Generational expert speaker Dr Alexis Abramson suggested that baby boomers are renowned for their independence, confidence and feeling comfortable with administering authority.

The Silent Generation

This generation is said to have been born from the mid-to-late 1920s until the early-to-mid 1940s.

They're called the Silent Generation because they were said to have been taught to repress their thoughts on current affairs. However, this era went on to play an incredible role in the growth of the civil rights movement.

Notable individuals who were born in this era include Martin Luther King, Jr., Bernie Sanders, Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and Malcolm X.

