With Dry January back in full swing, many are pressing pause on alcohol after the festive season – but for younger generations, it’s less about a short-term detox and more about how they’re choosing to live.

‘Going sober’ is no longer just a TikTok trend or confined to one single month; it reflects a wider societal shift. Over a third of Gen Zers don’t drink alcohol at all, while many others are actively reducing their intake as part of a growing lifestyle movement taking over the social sphere: sober curious.

Sober curious is a mindset that encourages people to reassess their relationship with alcohol. While some choose to abstain completely, others are simply curious about the physical and mental health benefits of drinking less.

Jen Batchelor, CEO and founder of Kin Euphorics, believes the younger generations are "redefining what it means to unwind and celebrate, opting for experiences that are both mindful and meaningful."

Jen believes that Gen Z being dubbed the 'sober generation' is somewhat of a "misnomer" as it may imply recovery or an existing challenge with alcohol.

Pexels

"What we're seeing is coming more from a place of agency and the choice to live above the fray," she shares. "Gen Z are leading this shift, valuing mental wellness, creativity, and their overall well-being above the short-lived effects of drinks."

Sobriety has also taken on a new cultural meaning, increasingly positioned as something aspirational, even fashionable, for the right reasons.

References to sober curiosity have steadily filtered into mainstream pop culture, from earlier seasons of Netflix’s Emily in Paris, where Emily opts for non-alcoholic alternatives, to broader lifestyle conversations. Beyond scripted television, real-life celebrities are also helping to reframe sobriety as a deliberate lifestyle choice rather than a restriction.

On her 21st birthday, Zendaya spoke openly about having no interest in alcohol at all. Her partner, Tom Holland, has similarly been candid about giving up drinking after trying Dry January in 2022 and choosing to continue long-term.

- YouTube youtu.be

Elsewhere, Miley Cyrus quit alcohol in 2020 after previously giving up marijuana, later crediting sobriety with transforming her life. And more recently, conversations around sober living have reached reality TV audiences too, with I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants Jack Osbourne and Lisa Riley speaking openly about their alcohol-free lifestyles.

Social media has played a significant role in accelerating the movement. Alcohol may once have been the default centrepiece of socialising, but for many people, that is no longer the case. Instead, online platforms have created space for new conversations around mindful drinking – and even complete abstinence – to flourish.

As a result, dedicated sober curious communities have emerged online, attracting thousands of followers seeking connection, advice and alternative ways to socialise. One such example is Sober Girl Society, an Instagram community offering practical guidance, social events and group chats for those exploring a more alcohol-free lifestyle.

The community was founded by Millie Gooch in 2018, born out of her experience of not knowing a single other sober person.

Millie tells Indy100 that once she hit 26, she decided to stop drinking and was eager to find like-minded people to share mocktail meet-ups and discuss their sober curious journeys.

"I think generally people are becoming more conscious consumers, we see this with the rise of things like veganism and sustainability," Millie explains.

She believes that alcohol is slowly becoming a part of the mental health conversation as more people are starting to become aware of alcohol's impacts, "not just the physical effects, which have previously been the focus".

Millie also credits social media with helping fuel the shift, offering easy access to alcohol-free activities and spaces where people can share their sobriety experiences.

Through Sober Girl Society, Millie is rewriting the long-held Western stereotype that sobriety is boring. The group hosts events that help women feel confident and empowered without alcohol, from dance classes to other lively alcohol-free experiences that get participants moving on the dancefloor.

"We run mixers to get people used to making friendships and striking up conversations sober, and we even have burlesque workshops to help women feel sexy without needing to be tipsy," she says. "We also do lots of virtual workshops with various professionals on topics such as navigating anxiety and socialising sober."

The Sober Girl Society has come a long way since 2018, now boasting over 230,000 followers. Millie has published multiple books, including The Sober Girl Society Handbook, which has received over a thousand reviews, and Booze Less, her 2024 release filled with interactive prompts and activities, along with mini-essays exploring sober curiosity in an alcohol-filled world.





Adopting a more mindful approach to alcohol can bring a range of physical and mental health benefits. In a medically reviewed piece by Shaheen Lakhan, sobriety or reduced drinking has been linked to:

Better concentration and memory

Better sleep

A stronger immune system

Lower cardiovascular risk

Decreased risk of cancer

More energy

Improved mental health

One study found that even a short break from alcohol can improve blood pressure, weight, insulin resistance, and cancer-related growth factors. Another suggested that drinking less alcohol is associated with a lower risk of depression.

For those curious about exploring a sober curious lifestyle, a good first step is to assess your current drinking habits and motivations. Consider why you want to cut down, and experiment with limiting drinks during typically alcohol-focused social occasions.

Joining supportive communities, such as Millie’s Sober Girl Society on Instagram, can also provide guidance, encouragement, and a shared experience with like-minded people navigating a similar journey.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.