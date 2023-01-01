Here’s what happens to your body when you stop vaping

Vaping is more popular than ever, with more than three million people using e-cigarettes in the UK.

But with some people seeking to make a change in the new year, there will be some looking for motivation to quit in 2023.

Nikola Djordjevic MD, who is the project manager at Med Alert Help, spoke to The Healthy about the health benefits that come with giving up e-cigarettes – some of which are instant.

The health expert explained that after 20 minutes, 'your heart rate returns to normal, your blood pressure drops, and your circulation starts to normalise'.

Other changes are apparent over a slightly longer time period, with the risk of heart disease falling after just 24 hours.

A 2018 study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine stated that the heart attack risk for people who smoked e-cigarettes is nearly double that of non-smokers.

Djordjevic added: "After just one day, your heart attack risk starts to decrease."

She went on to say that 'thanks to the lowering of blood pressure, rising blood oxygen levels, and reducing the negative influence on cholesterol levels and the formation of blood clots'.

"After one month, your lung capacity improves," added Djordjevic. "There’s noticeably less shortness of breath and coughing.

"After nine months, lung health improves significantly thanks to the renewal of microscopic hair-like structures inside the lungs that help push out mucus and fight infections."

Also, the risk of heart disease will have halved after one year according to Djordjevic.

It comes after two new studies have found that long-term use of vaping products can be just as bad for your heart as smoking normal cigarettes.

