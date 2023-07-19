You can now watch Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' at a Miami beach house

Greta Gerwig's hotly anticipated Barbie is just around the corner, and fans are already ecstatic to watch Margot Robbie in action as the iconic doll.

The film has already secured an impressive 89 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with days to spare until its 21 July drop, as fans gear up to purchase cinema tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

But now, there's an even better way to watch Barbie, and it involves an immersive rooftop setting inspired by Miami Beach.

Depot Mayfield in Manchester has undergone an incredible transformation for their summer screenings, complete with sand, sunshine and signature cocktails at the Flamingo Beach Bar.

It comes after Backyard Cinema's success in London and Manchester last winter, prompting founder Dominic Davies to return for a summer filled with iconic specials, old and new.

Barbie is among the showings, with dates from July through to August.

There's also Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, as well as Dirty Dancing, Grease, Back to the Future, The Little Mermaid (Remake), Top Gun Maverick, Mean Girls and Pulp Fiction and many more.

Miami Beach will also host recurring Dirty Dancing Beach Parties every Friday night, at which guests will have the "Time of their lives" dancing along to the film’s famous soundtrack, along with special surprises designed to further immerse them in the world of the film.



"It is clear that people just can’t get enough of Barbie. Since releasing dates for our 'Barbie on the Beach' screenings we sold out over six dates in 24 hours and have had to add extra dates throughout August to meet demand," Dominic Davies, Founder and CEO of Backyard Cinema told Indy100.

He continued: "While it might not be Malibu Beach, we are certainly bringing all things Barbiecore to our very own Miami Beach rooftop in Manchester, including a chance to take your photo inside a Barbie box. Sand, sunshine and signature palm tree cocktails - what more could you want?!"

For more information on bookings and other events, click here.

