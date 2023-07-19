Barbie has secures high Rotten Tomatoes score – and it's not even out yet

Barbie is everywhere. From Barbiecore becoming fashion's latest buzzword to billboards, to food and drink to merch collaborations – and still, the people demand more.

Well now, Greta Gerwig's hotly anticipated film has secured a strong Rotten Tomatoes rating, proving it has style and substance.

Barbie, set to hit cinemas on 21 July, has received an impressive 89 per cent score on the popular American film and TV review website, with film critics pleasantly surprised by the Warner Bros' production.

"Life in plastic is fantastic indeed: Barbie is a sharp, hilarious and joy-contagious satire of gender roles," Mireia Mullor from Digital Spy wrote, while Andrew Gaudion from THN described the film as "a feminist fairy tale with lots on its mind about the modern world and the gender roles within. That, and it’s also exceptionally silly and funny."

Barbie | Main Trailer www.youtube.com





Alice Saville from Time Out added: "This is a wonderfully fun watch that somehow manages to simultaneously celebrate and satirise the Barbie brand, its feminism and girliness pairing like gorpcore sandals with a floaty pink skirt."

One glowing review from Brian Truitt at USA Today read: "Barbie is really an insightful exploration of humanity, the meaning of life and the cognitive dissonance of a woman living in the patriarchy, all with a really big heart and style to spare."

Meanwhile, New York Post critic Johnny Oleksinkski didn't hold back when offering his take, calling the film "exhausting, spastic, self-absorbed and overwrought disappointment."

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Micheal Cera and Issa Rae, is set to hit cinemas on 21 July.

