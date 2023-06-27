Mum with no arms becomes TikTok star after sharing how she raised her newborn

A mum with no arms has opened up about her life with the physical disability – and why it will never stand in the way of her looking after her daughter.

Dejana Backo was born without the limbs and while this comes with challenges, she has never let it get in the way of living her life – finding unique solutions to everyday tasks.

Just four months ago, the 28-year-old and her partner, Marko Nezic, 24, welcomed their baby daughter, Lara, into the world, and the pair couldn't be happier.

Since giving birth, Dejana has been sharing candid videos of her life as a mum on TikTok (@marko_dejana) including the struggles and highlights, with millions of views across her videos.

"It was not easy in the beginning,” the artist told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

“I wanted to pick up our baby so badly by myself, but I could not do it.

"However, now that Lara is four months, I find it easier to do things, such as getting her from her bed and putting her into chairs.

"Her neck is now stronger and she is also growing up so fast.”





Jam Press/@devojka_sa_krilima





Having no arms, Dejana, has to find alternative ways to do what other parents might take for granted – like feed or dress their child.

She uses her feet for a lot of the tasks, including making a bottle, and even taking Lara out of her crib – which she describes as her “biggest fear”, but urges others to “not limit yourself”.

In one video, the mum demonstrates how she puts Lara into a baby carrier using just her feet, stating that she is learning "everything she needs to learn" for her daughter.

Dejana can also use her chin and shoulder to open items, as well as her fingers and hands.

In another video, she is seen carrying her daughter’s stroller up the stairs with Marko.

The "superhero" mum can also change her daughter using just her feet and toes which can be seen in another clip on her TikTok.

The mum said: "When I feed her now, I just need help from my husband to put her on a pillow and into my legs.

"I can do a lot of things by myself, but still they take more time."

There are some things that the family avoid to make life a bit easier, such as cooking.

They also have assistance with cleaning the house.

Dejana said: "We do not cook, we always eat somewhere outside like in a restaurant or someone else's kitchen.

"We also have a lady that we pay to clean and also helps us two hours a day with Lara, especially in the evening."

Before becoming a mother, Dejana from Serbia, was well-known on TikTok for her paintings, which she creates using her feet.

But she’s been left blown away by the kind messages about her parenting skills, with people calling her “superwoman”.

The mum insists this is just their “normal” life and they are not “doing anything special”.

She said: "Yes, we were surprised by the amount of followers we got.

"That was never our goal but with trow sport, painting and also parenting now, we gained a lot of publicity and we are so grateful.

"We are so glad to have this opportunity to inspire others by not doing anything special, just documenting our normal life and how we do things our way."





Jam Press/@devojka_sa_krilima





Social media users have been left emotional watching the videos with many – parents included – taking to the comment section to praise the mum for sharing her life with them.

Carla Hughes said: "And sometimes I think I have hard days being a mom. Well done momma you're doing amazing."

Tammy Mae said: "What an incredible woman!"

June Samantha said: "u r superwoman honestly u r amazing." [sic]

Zara said: "What a lucky child with such a brave mother."

Alisha Lee said: "This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen."

Laney Rose said: "You are the definition of a superhero. This is beautiful and amazing."

