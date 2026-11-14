Ask any seasoned traveller where their favourite destinations in Europe are, and you’ll bet Barcelona ranks pretty highly on that list.

It’s easy to see why: The people are great, transport efficient, and its culinary scene is one that’ll have you questioning whether that last-minute Friday-to-Monday jaunt is a better use of your time than watching Netflix.

I get its appeal. But, admittedly, last time I was in town, I was four years younger and could be found mostly lying in a dark, air conditioned room during the aftermath of a particularly wild week at the ever-popular Primavera Festival.

Now slightly older (albeit not wiser) - and eager to reclaim my experience - it made the perfect setting for a much-needed weekend break. I wanted to see the Barcelona everyone had gushed about beyond its party scene.

My criteria was simple: A stay that felt luxurious but not pretentious; and homely, yet still allowed me to be in the midst of everything that’s great about Barcelona and its culture. Most importantly, it needed to be in touching distance of its best spots to wine and dine.

Having practically developed the blueprint on how to turn a highly-successful restaurant concept into a sophisticated, home-away-from-home series of global properties, it’ll come as little surprise that Nobu is where my mind landed first.

Towering 23 floors above the Sants-Montjuïc district, it boasts one of Nobu Matsuhisa’s 56 global eateries, open to both guests and the public, and has views spanning far across Barcelona (particularly impressive when lit up at night).

Nobu

Upon first appearances, the hotel’s location is questionable at best; having been planted on a roundabout on the edge of Plaça dels Països Catalans, a stone’s throw from Barcelona-Sants train station. An unassuming spot for one of the city's sexiest stays.

However, once you get your bearings, it’s far more practical than meets the eye; just a 10 minute metro ride to Barcelona’s main attractions, including Sagrada Família (with the station just a five minute walk from the hotel). You'll also find plenty of untapped local wine bars and food spots in its perimeter that don't require a three-month wait for a reservation, yet still deliver on style and substance.

The details in the hotel's guest areas are quintessentially Nobu: clean, marble interiors, a yuzu, lemon-ginger scent in the air, and highly-attentive (but not overbearing) staff; whether you’re checking in, ordering room service, or looking for nearby recommendations through the concierge - who, by the way, can organise plans end-to-end on your behalf.

There's also a 24-hour gym, spa circuit, and lobby bar located on the ground floor, as well as being pet-friendly.

However, what I really look for in a hotel worth checking into isn't an amenity, but rather, a feeling - one where Nobu Barcelona excels.

While city breaks can often become synonymous with packing in as much as possible, there's something about knowing that you can be everywhere or nowhere and still having a memorable trip.

Where that je ne sais quoi is ever-present here is in its Sake suite - or, more notably - what has gone on to become one of my favourite room experiences ever.

Nobu

Barcelona is notoriously expensive, regardless of whether you want basic amenities and a place to sleep, or a personal butler and turn-down service.

But, despite that and having its world-renowned name all over it, I'd rank it among the city’s best value, as well as being its best-kept secret - starting at around 600 euros.

With space for up to three people, it's laid out as its own 65 square-metre apartment, with its own living space, bathroom complete with shower and tub overlooking Barcelona's skyline, a second WC, dressing area, and glass-paned bedroom.

While decorated with Nobu's signature minimalism inspired by Japan, the warmth of Catalan is very much there; whether through the custom headboard inspired by Gaudí’s trencadís on the King-sized bed, or the motif rug in the large entertaining space.

Other features include a Nespresso machine, fully-stocked private bar, two 65-inch TVs, Marshall speaker, and Natura Bissé bath amenities.

Treats left by the housekeeping staff during turn-down each night were a nice touch too, including Japanese snacks and Nobu-branded silk sleep masks.

Let's be honest, any room that has you questioning whether you could pack up your life and live in it is usually worth knowing about - so much so that on several occasions we cancelled our pre-existing plans and opted for catching the sunset from the Sake suite's sprawling windows, which capture all of Barcelona's best angles.

Nobu

After a day of 20,000 steps getting lost in the city, I looked forward to coming back and truly switching off.

While breakfast was perhaps one area that proved a little disappointing (there's no dedicated à la carte menu), evenings in the main Nobu restaurant are a true standout.

Dimly-lit and armed with a menu packed with signature favourites (don’t worry, miso black cod is here to stay), the kitchen also draws inspiration from the best local ingredients and Spanish flavours, proving it still knows how to surprise.

It was a particularly nice touch that the chef took note of our most-loved dishes - more namely crispy rice with spicy tuna and plenty of sashimi - and came back with a series of near-faultless creations that felt far more curated than the five minutes of drawing board time he’d been given.

Highlights included a Catalan take on a nanbanzuke tuna steak, monkfish with ponzu, and a crisp, freshly-baked apple cake, finished with pistachio gelato.

Nobu

Plus, once you’re suitably stuffed, adjacent to the restaurant is a plush rooftop cocktail bar with heaters that cater for those all-important late-night debriefs (if you still have conversation left in you after eight courses), alongside a plunge pool.

It's rare to find a hotel that feels genuinely worth building a trip around, rather than simply somewhere to rest your head between plans - but between a city full of life and a suite that gives you every excuse to stay in - I think I might have nailed it.

Barcelona never needed a redemption arc, but now it's certainly got me coming back for more.

Rooms start from €247 (approx £210) per night, book here

For details of the hotel's festive offering, click here.

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