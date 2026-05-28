Festival season is here - 5 underrated items to add to your packing list

Festival season is officially in session, and this year's lineups are cementing this summer as one of the most hotly-anticipated in a long time.

While there's no Glastonbury this year, there's no shortage of incredible events across the UK and Europe, including Sziget, Primavera Sound, and Reading and Leeds festival among smaller-scale day events.

The beauty of festivals is that there are so many ways of doing them - whether camping, glamping, or pitching up in a five-star hotel for the duration. However, all of those options still require meticulously-planned packing lists that the exhausted, hungover version of you will be thankful for by the end of it all.

With that in mind, here’s everything we consider to be essential (yet often forgotten) that won’t take up space in your bag, wherever you're heading this summer...

Apple AirTag

Apple

There's nothing worse than having been out all day, facing the wrath of sleep deprivation, and to top it off, not being able to find your tent. But, it would transpire Apple AirTags aren't only great for finding your lost dog, they also make for great tent-hunting tools. Store one in a secret compartment or the bottom of your sleeping bag, and simply use your phone to find your way back without any hiccups.

Prescription sunglasses (and nice ones at that)

Bloobloom

A fun pair of sunglasses are an obvious festival essential, but if you're someone who uses regular glasses on the day-to-day, investing in a good pair of prescription sunnies will change the game. Festivals are long, and not only can contact lenses be drying for your eyes, but it can be a total faff to scramble around putting them in and out at the start and end of each day.

Our picks:

Erin, Ace & Tate, from £125

The Mini Napoli, Jimmy Fairly, £65

The Optimist, Bloobloom, £99

K2o Electrolytes

K2o

Are you going to hit your water goals at a festival? Unlikely. In fact, if you’re planning to drink alcohol while you’re there, don’t think being in a field eradicates your risk of feeling pretty rotten the next day - particularly if you’re not getting enough sleep. Using hydration sachets packed with electrolytes early in the morning will help you get back on form ready for the day ahead. After all, the worst place to be with a thumping headache is surrounded by thumping music.

These new K2o sachets from Kylie Jenner's brand Sprinter have the added benefit of collagen and hyaluronic acid, and make for an exceptionally refreshing pick-me-up.

Buy here [and read our full review of them here]

Loop earplugs

Unless you've been living firmly under a rock, you may well have seen these little hoops dangling from the ears of festival-goers over the last few years - and if you don't know, get to know. As much as we love music, we also care about protecting our hearing, and Loop earplugs are a game-changer for anyone who wants to experience everything but save their ears from getting damaged.

Their Experience 2 earplugs are a popular choice for festivals, with 17dB noise filtering - and they come in designs that look jewellery-worthy too. While you're here, if you're looking for something slightly stronger to help you sleep, consider their Quiet edition.

Buy here

A waterproof bag

Antler

Waterproof tent? Check. Waterproof coat? Check. Aside from the essential waterproof items, it's time to think outside of the box a little. Consider a waterproof phone case (especially if you're planning to use it a lot for photos!), or a waterproof day bag in case of an unexpected wet festival, so you can carry on the party with peace of mind.

Icon 2-in-1 Tote backpack, Antler, £78

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