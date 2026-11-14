It's officially cosy season, and we're determined to make the most of it.

While summer traditionally takes the crown for big days out and even bigger plans, there's plenty to be said for Manchester in the colder months.

From festive events and exciting new openings to seasonal menus that'll have you booking a table before you've even finished reading, the city is pulling out all the stops.

Whether you're a Manchester local looking for new things to do or heading over for a cheeky pre-Christmas weekend trip, we've rounded up the best of what's happening across the city to keep your diary nicely filled and make you forget about the minus temperatures.

Warner Bros





Once again, Freight Island is going all out for Christmas – with festive food, seasonal drinks and plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

The big draw is The Magic of Christmas, an immersive festive village featuring Santa's Grotto, a North Pole Post Office, an Elves' Workshop and Mrs Claus' Gingerbread Kitchen. Add Christmas specials from its independent food traders and party packages into the mix, and you've got a spot that works just as well for a family day out as it does for a festive catch-up with friends.

Freight Island





HOME is getting into the festive spirit with the world premiere of brand-new family musical The Sorcerer's Apprentice . Running from 27 November to 2 January, the magical production follows apprentice Eva as she discovers her newfound powers, with plenty of spellbinding surprises along the way. There's more festive theatre on the programme, too, including A Queermas Carol (3–5 December), A Christmas Carol (9–12 December) and Mika and the Polar Bear (21 December).

HOME





A Christmas trip to Manchester wouldn't be complete without a spin around the ice rink at Cathedral Gardens. Skate Manchester is back for another winter, offering a covered, weatherproof rink where you can skate whatever the forecast has in store. There are themed nights, family-friendly sessions and Quiet Skates, plus £5 community sessions and student nights from £10. Little ones can also skate for free on Tuesdays, making it a lovely festive activity for all ages.

LLH Films





Fresh on the Manchester food scene, El Gatito opened its doors in MediaCity in November, bringing a little Spanish flavour to the waterfront. From the team behind El Gato Negro Tapas, Canto and Black Cat Club, you can expect a tempting mix of Spanish-inspired small plates, generously loaded focaccias and charcuterie boards made for sharing, alongside a drinks menu packed with wine, beer, cocktails and plenty of sangria.

If you're popping in for lunch, the focaccias are the main event. Available Monday to Friday, 11am–4pm, they're piled high with delicious fillings and can be enjoyed in the restaurant or taken away if you're on the go. Pair one with a few Spanish small plates for a more leisurely lunch, or settle in for an afternoon of good food and sangria.

El Gatito





If you're looking for somewhere that'll go all out this Christmas, Sexy Fish Manchester is bringing a little underwater magic to Spinningfields with its ‘Sexy Fishmas: Bubble Frost’ takeover, in partnership with Don Julio.

Expect the restaurant to be transformed into an ocean-inspired winter wonderland, complete with an extraordinary bubble-themed installation that'll make quite the festive backdrop. Of course, the food and drinks are getting the Christmas treatment, too, with festive tasting menus, seasonal à la carte dishes and a collection of Christmas cocktails to work your way through. Basically, it's Christmas, but make it seriously glamorous.

Sexy Fish





For a Christmas celebration with serious wow factor, Hukum offers something a little different. Set inside Stockport's iconic Pyramid, this exclusive private dining experience from the team behind Royal Nawaab caters to just one party at a time, meaning the entire space is yours for the evening.

There's room for up to 26 guests, with a private dining area, stylish bar, DJ booth and even a heated outdoor terrace complete with a live BBQ station. Add exceptional food and personalised entertainment, and you've got all the ingredients for a very memorable festive get-together.

Hukum





For a festive morning the kids will love, San Carlo is bringing Santa to breakfast this December. Its ‘Breakfast with Santa’ experience runs from 10am to midday, with breakfast, Christmas colouring, letter-writing and a chance to meet the big man himself (camera at the ready!).

Tickets cost £25 per person, with sessions available throughout December across various locations in Manchester, Cheshire, Liverpool, Leeds and Birmingham. Advance booking is recommended.

San Carlo





The Lowry Hotel is getting into the Christmas spirit with the launch of The Lowry Express, bringing festive celebrations, seasonal treats and special experiences to the heart of Manchester.

Things kick off on 26 November with a Christmas lights switch-on, complete with carol singers and plenty of hot chocolate to get you in the mood. There's also something for little ones, with a chocolate-making masterclass hosted by Oli the Choc on 21 December, priced at £25 per child and including food and drinks. A lovely option for a festive family outing or a Christmassy city break.

The Lowry Hotel





Medlock Square (from 21 November)

East Manchester is getting a new festive hotspot this Christmas, as Medlock Square launches its first seasonal celebrations on 21 November. Expect a towering Star Ball Tree, immersive light installations, animated projections and a brand-new big screen showing a dedicated Christmas display.

There's plenty to keep you around once you've finished admiring the lights, too, with festive food and drinks at Zadie's, Little Beast and Brickworks Market Hall. And with Co-op Live just around the corner, it's a handy stop before or after a big night out.

Medlock Square





Gaucho Manchester is going big on Christmas this year, with its recently refurbished Deansgate restaurant getting a seriously glamorous festive makeover. Expect more than 7,000 glass baubles, garlands and plenty of sparkle overhead, making it quite the setting for a festive dinner.

There's a three-course Christmas set menu for £55 per person, a special Christmas Day menu for £110, plus limited-edition cocktails, Champagne and private dining options for those planning a bigger celebration.

Gaucho





For a seriously indulgent Christmas treat, the five-star Stock Exchange Hotel is transforming its Grade II-listed surroundings into a festive dining destination.

From 25 November, its restaurant, tender, will serve a three-course Christmas menu for £42 per person, alongside a festive afternoon tea featuring cranberry scones, mince pies and seasonal sweet treats. You can also book a luxurious Christmas Day lunch, complete with Champagne and a five-course feast, or make a proper occasion of it with a festive overnight stay package combining accommodation, dinner, breakfast and a little Champagne on arrival.

Carl Sukonik





If you're organising a Christmas get-together without wanting to spend a fortune, Society has launched festive party packages for just £30 per person. Available from 16 November to 31 December, the deal includes food from five independent street food kitchens, a glass of Prosecco on arrival and two drinks. There are also plenty of festive specials to try, including Slap & Pickle's Christmas pudding burger and Noi Quattro's slow-roasted turkey and cranberry pizza. With big communal tables and a relaxed atmosphere, it's a great shout for a work Christmas party or a catch-up with friends.

SOCIETY





Fancy swapping your usual midweek dinner for a little friendly competition? Maricarmen in Ancoats is hosting bingo every Thursday evening throughout November, with complimentary cards for anyone booking a 7pm table. Games run for 30 minutes, with prizes up for grabs, including a free paella for two. Expect Spanish food, drinks and a bit of bingo-fuelled chaos – a fun excuse to get the gang together.

Maricarmen





Football fans can add a little extra cheer to their Christmas celebrations at Hotel Football, with festive party packages starting from £52 per person. Just across from Old Trafford, the four-star hotel is also hosting its ‘An Afternoon With…’ Festive Edition on 18 December, bringing together Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs, Wes Brown, David May and Denis Irwin for an afternoon of football stories, a three-course meal, live entertainment and a Q&A. Tickets start at £200 per person, making it a pretty special early Christmas treat for United supporters.

Hotel Football





If you're looking to dodge the usual Christmas market crowds and find something a little more original, Afflecks is championing an analogue Christmas this year.

Manchester's iconic independent emporium is packed with one-off gifts, handmade stocking fillers, vinyl, cassettes and plenty of nostalgic finds across its 70-plus independent traders. There's also a new collection of charity Christmas cards designed by Afflecks' own artists, with all profits going to Manchester Youth Zone, plus an IRL card-writing station where shoppers can create their own festive greetings in support of Empower Youth Zones. A brilliant excuse to shop small and support Manchester's independent businesses.

iStock





A little festive shopping with a side of self-care? Lush has its Christmas collection back on shelves, including the much-loved Snow Fairy range, but there's more to its stores than stocking fillers and bath bombs.

Throughout the season, you can enjoy in-store experiences including product demonstrations, help personalising advent calendars and fragrance consultations – perfect for taking a breather from the Christmas shopping chaos. And if you fancy making more of a day of it, there's even a Lush Spa in Liverpool, less than an hour from Manchester.

Lush

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