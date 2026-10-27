I'm as Type A as they come. Unfortunately for those around me, that also means I'll be at the airport three hours early, demanding access to everyone's passports, and ushering them swiftly through security.

Oh, and don't expect things to slow down once we reach our destination, either, as I'll likely be found with a print out with an hourly breakdown of exactly how we'll be spending the next four days - no detail spared.

While I’d argue that perhaps I’m just overly-organised, some would suggest my inner-architect comes from an inability to genuinely switch off and just go with the flow - which, perhaps, is exactly what I've needed all this time.

After a summer that refused to sleep, that's how I landed at Octant Praia Verde - one of six Octant hotels in Portugal - and the Algarve's answer to a plush home-away-from-home for other travellers seeking genuine respite from the hustle and bustle of the everyday.

Frankly, there’s nowhere I could think I’d needed more at exactly the right moment.

Octant

Nestled in a protected pine grove in Castro Marim, the boutique property has just undergone an extensive renovation, including 14 new suites with private heated plunge pools, a new spa, and beachfront restaurant hidden just a 10-minute walk through the greenery - or an even shorter ride in the hotel's own tuk-tuk.

Don't be fooled, however, as despite bordering the Atlantic, inside, Octant feels quintessentially Mediterranean. It makes total sense when you discover their ethos is about mastering the art of slow living; with calming terracotta tones, textures crafted by Portugese artisans, and low lighting acting as the ultimate backdrop.

I stayed in a Praia Collection Suite, which is less-hotel room, and more comparable to being its own apartment, divided up into individual rooms.

Aside from the usual King-sized bed, luxe marble-clad bathroom and living room hangout spot you might expect from similar four-star properties, it was tastefully finished with blankets, candles, and board games, giving it a true second home feel that you could lounge around in all day.

Spanning the length of the suite is a large terrace, complete with coffee table set - perfect for a slow morning caffeine injection or late night debrief with friends. While the outdoor furnishings are minimal compared to its scale, it leaves plenty of space to pull out the yoga mat and blocks left in the closet for a leisurely vinyasa before getting back to sunbathing.

Octant

And perhaps that speaks to exactly what a weekend jaunt at Octant is really about - relaxed living without the need to be anywhere in a hurry.

That doesn’t mean you’ll be left looking for things to do, however. The property boasts both family and adult-only pools conveniently shaded by pine trees (which make for the Instagram shot), both of which are open 24 hours - although I’d probably recommend avoiding after you’ve sipped a few of the in-house mixologist’s punchy spicy margaritas.

The adults’ pool is heated and comes with a swim-in feature, meaning you can still clock up the lengths after the sun has gone down, with the spa just a few steps away. Its newly-opened four treatment rooms, sauna and steam room also offer the perfect intermission from the balmy Portuguese heat at its peak.

But, while the grounds of Octant are peaceful and can often feel secluded, its main restaurant, À Terra, and neighbouring social areas tell a different story, coming completely alive as the evening draws in later on.

An open-plan concept, the menus centre on seasonal Portuguese ingredients and flavours, brought to life by some of the region’s best chefs and sommeliers, for whom no question is too difficult.

Highlights include a grilled squid rice, cooked in the Josper oven, a take on huevos rotos (or ‘broken eggs’) topped with tuna carpaccio, and fresh sea bass. Expect dinner to arrive family-style, making it all the more inviting to settle in, share a few plates, and let the evening unfold before heading to the terrace for a nightcap.

Octant

It's a similar tale down at the aforementioned Praia Verde beach, accessed via private path, where a chiringuito-inspired veranda overlooks the sand, becoming a bustling social hub for sunbathers by 4pm.

Of course, there's plenty to do in the surrounding area too, with horseback riding through avocado groves, or traditional presunto ham experiences just a stone's throw away.

Soon enough, between the odd excursion, the leisurely daily rotation between hearing the waves break on the beach and enjoying the sound of the birds above the pool became quite enough for me.

Besides, it wasn't what I did - but rather - how I felt. And, for the first time in a long time, the noise of racing thoughts and the hum of a Teams call notification engrained into my brain had gradually quietened. In their place was something I hadn’t realised how much I’d missed: a little peace and zero itinerary.

A life lived a little more Octant, you say? I'll admit that it's one I could certainly get used to.

Prices start from €450 per room, with bed & breakfast included. Price based on 2 adults sharing and October 2026 travel. For more information and to book, click here.



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