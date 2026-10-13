An end-of-season trip to Ibiza is a tale as old as time: one night out turns into two, three beach clubs turn into four, and before you know it, you're returning home feeling less-than-well-rested (albeit having had the week of your life).

But, away from its world-leading party scene, Ibiza's up-and-coming quieter side boasts some of the best sanctuaries for tranquil wellness escapes and views that feel worlds away from super clubs and 6am slumps into bed. Until now, it's been practically unheard of to experience both of its equally-magical personalities in one, and travellers have been forced to pick a side.

However, years on from my first trip to the island, I may have just finally perfected the art of the split trip - a dual-side jaunt that marries long nights of partying with a restorative sojourn tagged on the end, so that you can lose both the FOMO and the eye bags that would've otherwise followed you onto the flight home.

Aguas de Ibiza

The first stop for any dancefloor-first trip to Ibiza is always San Antonio. While it's built quite the reputation over the years for being the more raucous side, it's also home to some of the best sunsets in Europe, plenty of yachts, and has a growing population of luxury hotels slowly transforming its image.

What's more, it's in perfect proximity to some of the best venues, including Pikes (a short 10 minute drive - or five minutes in Ibiza taxi driver time) and 528, one of the most-loved open-air clubs, nestled in Benimussa Hills.

Armed with a packed itinerary of club hopping and slow, lazy daytimes, my first stop was one of San An's most-talked about openings of the last year: Bonito Ibiza.

Bonito Ibiza

An extension of its sister 10 seconds across the street, O Beach Ibiza, the hotel counterpart to the daytime venue opened in summer 2025 and marries the bustling atmosphere of the beach club with refined, bohemian luxury.

The ultimate getaway for friends, it welcomes a slightly older crowd than O Beach (and is also family-friendly), but still has the same vibrant atmosphere in its two main pool areas, including plenty of plush day beds and a DJ reminding you that you're very much in the Balearics.

But, should you find yourself craving the familiarity of an English accent and its signature orange cups, entry to O Beach is free for all hotel guests, which makes for a rather entertaining side quest if you could never otherwise picture yourself there, either.

However, if sweating out your sins is more your speed, there's also a spa, complete with a hammam, sauna and jacuzzi, as well as a 24-hour gym on-site, too.

The free-spirited decor carries on through its rooms, with the Nomad Suite we stayed in laden with woven textures, exposed concrete, rust hues, and an indoor-outdoor terrace just steps away from the main poolside.

Bonito Ibiza

The suites are well-proportioned and are made to feel big by their apartment-style layout. 33 square metres was enough for a full bathroom, vanity area, king-sized bed, workspace, and living area, as well as my favourite detail; an additional free-standing bathtub.

However, I'd note that if you're an avid Instagram-snapper, the ground floor rooms don't offer much in terms of natural light.

But, where Bonito delivers in style, it very much delivers in substance, too.

Take an elevator to the rooftop and you'll find its dimly-lit Mexican fine-dining restaurant, Cielito, which has views spanning across the infinity pool and San Antonio Bay. It feels worlds away from the buzzy atmosphere downstairs.

Led by chef Nil Vegara, the restaurant serves an extensive menu of mixologist-crafted cocktails and refreshing small plates, from ceviche to tacos, well into the night — timed right before we’d head out and dance until dangerously close to sunrise.

Rinse and repeat a few times, and this is usually the point at which others might find themselves slogging to the airport on so little sleep that even their Apple Watch has given up counting. But not I.

Bonito Ibiza

In fact, this is precisely the moment a trip like this offers the chance to reinvent yourself and reclaim your Ibiza experience - not least because there’s something deeply satisfying about waltzing past the twenty-somethings sprawled outside of Burger King beyond border control (if you know, you know) - as though you’d never been one of them.

The second leg of our trip took us to Santa Eulalia, a 30-minute drive away and a world apart from Ibiza’s party scene. Quieter, more family-oriented and decidedly more serene, it feels like an entirely different island. Surrounded by equal-parts rolling hills, the marina, and a place to switch sunsets for sunrises; local bars, terrace wind-downs, and leisurely strolls are more the pace of life.

Seeking a stay that had the laidback luxury of Bonito but with a more pared-back atmosphere, we checked into Aguas de Ibiza.

While they have similarities in offering, here, wellness is really at its heart. One of its biggest USPs is the Revival Spa by Clarins, a nature-inspired sanctuary, complemented by yoga, Pilates, and personal training offerings in the 24-hour fitness club.

Aguas de Ibiza

While it still boasts character, the interiors match its more affluent personality, with marble, high ceilings, and a waterfall centre point setting the scene for its upmarket clientele - a theme which continues throughout its rooms.

Like Bonito, Aguas de Ibiza has multiple pools: a larger, family-friendly space on the ground floor, tucked among the main restaurants, and two more on the rooftop. The latter includes a wrap-around infinity pool overlooking Santa Eulalia Bay, which is where I'd spend the majority of my time.

Permanently sun-soaked and boasting some of the best views in the house, the rooftop feels quintessentially Ibiza, with rattan lamps, bean bags and ambient house providing the soundtrack to long, lazy afternoons.

It's also home to the hotel's pièce de résistance: Maymanta.

As the sun begins to dip, the Peruvian-inspired fine-dining restaurant comes into its own, pairing the flavours of South America with local Ibizan ingredients and an unfussy, laidback luxury that felt reminiscent of the nights before.

Aguas de Ibiza

Only this time, a post-nightcap stroll through reception wouldn't be met with a queue of taxis waiting to whisk guests off to their next destination. Here, things tend to wind down after 11pm, and the outdoor bathtub on the terrace of our Deluxe Room became an increasingly appealing alternative.

What's more, there's little quite as satisfying as watching the curtains draw back in the morning to reveal sprawling views of superyachts moored in the distance.

While Bonito had me in the mood to extend the night, Aguas de Ibiza was quite the opposite - and, by this point in the trip, that was precisely the point.

Aguas de Ibiza

Evenings might be spent praying for just one more hour and one more round of margaritas, while mornings are better suited to floating poolside or joining the run club crowd. But, the beauty of Ibiza is that neither side of the island is mutually exclusive anymore.

After years of turning my favourite island into something of an endurance test, could this finally be the sweet spot I'd been searching for all along? Colour me convinced.

Rooms at Bonito Ibiza start from £173 per night in the low season and £337 per night in the high season. Rates depend on room category and booking type. For more information or to book your stay, click here.

Rooms at Aguas de Ibiza start from £225 per night in the low season and £363 per night in the high season. Rates depend on room category and booking type, for more information or to book your stay, click here.

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