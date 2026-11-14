Shakira had the best response to Abdul El-Sayed's tongue-in-cheek 'Shakira law' pun

Colombian singer Shakira had the most hilarious response to Abdul El-Sayed ’s joke about bringing in “Shakira Law”.

On his way to becoming Michigan senator-elect, El-Sayed faced a barrage of Islamophobic abuse that included fabricated, scaremongering claims from Republicans that he was going to bring in “Sharia law”.

In spite of the smears, El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers and he will officially become the first Muslim senator in US history in January.

Responding to the racist falsehoods, El-Sayed joked: “No one is trying to push Sharia law on anyone, but there is Shakira law. And Shakira law has one commandment: that the hips don’t lie”.

A clip of him delivering the joke (including some El-Sayed hip action) was shared on his team’s official Instagram . And now, Shakira herself has put her support fully behind it.

Shakira commented, writing: “Finally, a law my hips can agree with! Habibi, think you can get it through Congress?”

“I love this so much!” someone commented.

Another said: “That’s such a dad joke.”

On Instagram another person joked: “I suggest we all implement this law whenever wherever queen.”

Someone else said: “Abdul is becoming a rockstar!”

Another Instagrammer said: “I’m crying.”

One person argued: “Whatever your political views on Abdul El-Sayed, there’s no denying he knows how to handle a moment with the press. Quick, witty, memorable.”

“Oh hell yeah,” said another.

Someone admitted: “If I was in the room when he did that little hip movement you would have heard the shrillest, high-pitch squeal humanly possible coming from the audience and then a loud thud as I faint and fall to the floor.”

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