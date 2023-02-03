OnlyFans model bombarded by 'unsolicited nudes' from 'internet flashers'

An OnlyFans model who made £200,000 in her first six months on the website now says that she receives "hundreds of unsolicitied d**k pics a day" from "internet flashers."

26-year-old Beth Fitt joined OnlyFans in August 2022 and has admitted that is has transformed her life since she started earning an astonishing £30,000 a month from her subscribers. However, the sad side of this is the messages and unwanted nude pictures she has received from her admirers is making her feel "uncomfortable."

Although she attempts to ignore the "gross" messages she also doesn't want to give the flashers any satisfaction by blocking them but insists that more needs to be done to prevent this sort of behaviour.

She's speaking out after actress and presenter, Emily Atack, 33, revealed in a recent BBC Two documentary the torrent of abuse and unsolicited lewd pictures and messages she receives every day.

Emily reported the vile messages to the police and said she was left feeling like she was being sexually assaulted "100 times a day".

Beth, from Bath, Somerset, said: "I've been doing OnlyFans for about six months and I receive lots of naked snaps and rude messages on Instagram daily - hundreds of them.

"It's gross and people send them to your DMs without even saying 'hi' for example.

"They send them to my email address as well. It must be a fetish or something - they're like internet flashers. I normally just ignore them, I don't like to give them the satisfaction of blocking them.

"I know they're looking for a reaction but there's no way to filter it in your message requests. It's not something you want in your inbox, and I can't imagine many girls sending random pictures of their breasts in DMs.

Beth says she began receiving the pictures whilst running her fitness Instagram page before she started OnlyFans.

The majority of the photos she receives come from 'burner' accounts where the senders are unidentifiable.

She said: "I started Instagram a year ago, before I did OnlyFans, and I was just posting fitness photos and I was receiving them then. It made me feel quite uncomfortable. People sometimes say they're going to find out where I live and that can be quite scary for some people. It used to scare me a lot at the start but I've realised most of them are empty threats.

Beth decided to work for herself an alleged assault while working in a sports bar.

She claims she was grabbed and pinned to the ground by a customer - and decided online work would be safer.

After setting up her channel, she began posting on TikTok as a way of marketing her adult content.

And after a couple of videos went viral – hitting over 10 million views – she saw her follower count skyrocket.

Most of her family and friends are supportive, but she says she does receive cruel comments from trolls online who call her "fat" or say she has cellulite.

But despite the comments and unwanted pictures she receives, Beth says she’s made nearly £200k in just six months and feels empowered by her job.

She said: "I had an Instagram already where I was doing fitness stuff and knew a lot of girls had done OnlyFans pages. I used to work in a sports bar, and I really hated it. One day I went into work and there was a really rowdy stag group throwing cans at me and stools around the bar. I ran out to get a member of security and one of the guys grabbed me and pinned me to the ground.

“You just need one viral video on OnlyFans and then it all changes and blows up. Within the first month I had one video with half a million views and within two months I had 10 million views. I probably get 99 per cent hate comments on TikTok. I can’t believe how cruel people can be. I have had a few friends who say they don’t want anything to do with me now because they’re jealous - which is kind of a good thing because you weed out the unsupportive people.

Beth says the introduction of ID on social media pages like Instagram could help to deter people from sending unsolicited pictures.

She said: "With the regulation on OnlyFans you have to be 18+ and you have to pay, but on Instagram anyone can be any age and stuff can be sent whether you want it or not. If you have to use your ID to sign up, you can then be banned if you're caught sending pictures like that."

