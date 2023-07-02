Engagement party descends into chaos after bride-to-be's OnlyFans account is exposed

An engagement party became very rocky very quickly after a woman exposed the bride's OnlyFans account.

In a now deleted Reddit post, the woman explained she was invited to her sister-in-law's engagement party and told the (now ex) groom that he was "very open minded" to marry his fiancee given she used to use OnlyFans.

From there, the proverbial hit the fan.

She explained: "Well, apparently her fiancé didn't know about her OnlyFans account, so you can imagine all the drama that created between them." She went on to explain how her sister-in-law ended up running out of the party in tears, leaving guests with their jaws on the floor.

"My husband tried going after her, but his twin brother stopped him and told him that this whole situation is his fault for bringing that troublemaker (referring to me) to the party," she added.

"I told him it's not a surprise that he's up for covering up someone's past considering what's in his and that made both him and their mother go off at me and my husband."

They ended up leaving the party and her husband was pretty annoyed at her. The engagement then got called off but she thinks the bride should have just been more honest.

Chaos.

