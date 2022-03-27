There is perhaps no award show that is as widely celebrated by film lovers everywhere as the Oscars. This year marks the 94th Academy Awards which will air this weekend.

The event will also officially be wrapping up at the end of the 2021-22 film awards circuit.

As it has in previous years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the Oscars, which will air worldwide live on ABC starting at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday.

And although the award show was without a host for the last three years, two of which were due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year the Oscars have brought in three hosts to emcee the night. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall will be doing the honors.

This year has already been met with a bit of drama before it even began. You might recall the recent outrage that occurred online when people found out that 'West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler was not invited to the Oscars, despite being the lead of the multi-nominated film. Luckily, she the story had a happy ending and she will be not only attending but presenting as well.

To get us through what's sure to be a night full of similar mishaps, we've come up with a drinking game that you can play the night of—solo or alone.

Take one sip when...

Every time a movie that you haven't seen wins an award.

There is a random tech glitch.

The music tries to cut off a winner's speech.

Anyone uses their speech to make a clunky political statement.





Take two sips when...

There are more than 10 people on stage.

Someone says "I'm sure I'm forgetting someone".

An actor or actress wins their first-ever Oscar.

Someone who couldn't make it wins an award.

A pre-recorded speech from one of the actors or actresses who isn't there but won is shown.





Finish your drink...

Whenever someone mispronounces someone's name.

When an in-studio sponsor is mentioned.

A joke falls flat.

When a speech actually makes you emotional.

People talk about how things are "back to normal" even though the pandemic is still raging.