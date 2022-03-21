'West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler not invited to Oscars - despite being nominated

'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler says she hasn't been invited to this year's Oscars - despite being nominated.

The 20-year-old played lead, Maria, in the recent musical remake, which is up for seven awards including Best Picture.

She announced the news when replying to a fan's Instagram comment about what she would be wearing, writing “I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago."

