Everything wrong with the PrettyLittleThing rebrand, according to TikTok

There was only one thing on the minds of the fashion community this week: The unexpected rebrand of fast fashion company, PrettyLittleThing.

Since launching in 2012, it's become synonymous with bubblegum pink, unicorns, and affordable clothing for all - often coming under fire for its alleged behind-the-scenes practices. But everyone knew it for what it was - a clothing company that had anything you could think of in its collection just one tap away, and heavily-loved by influencers worldwide.

That's why when PLT mysteriously went off-grid this week, deleting all of their Instagram photos, before re-introducing themselves as a 'legacy in progress' creating looks for 'every kind of IT girl', people were left somewhat confused.

As well as an updated logo, their aesthetic has changed to hues of burgundy and brown, and their first collection as the "new" PrettyLittleThing clearly draws influence from the 'quiet luxury' and 'old money' trends.

There's no denying that quick scroll of its new website provides a whole host of fashion inspiration, but the brand's reputation runs much deeper than simply trying to reinvent itself to fit the style of the moment.

Their customers are divided too - the total switch-up in style and price-point means they're targeting a new audience, and their existing loyal fanbase are confused as to where they're supposed to turn to now.

But that's not the only thing, and they've taken to TikTok in their hundreds to express their frustrations.

Here's everything that's gone wrong with the PrettyLittleThing rebrand, according to social media...

Sustainability and ethics

@hausdahlia 85% of garment workers are women. Mainly women of colour. And only 2% of garment workers around the world are paid a living wage. So instead of PLT rebranding and committing to ethical and sustainable practices... they have what? Gone into their clean girl era? Their Zara era? Upped their prices while still selling you the same garment/fabric quality? They are literal poison 💅 #prettylittlething #fastfashionsucks #sustainablefashion #fyp

PrettyLittleThing has a turbulent history when it comes to sustainability and ethics, and scores as one of the lowest-ranking companies in the UK when it comes to being environmentally-friendly, according to the Good Shopping Guide's ethical ratings report.

Only £3.50 per hour was paid to (UK) garment workers who worked solely for the Boohoo Group (PLT's parent company), according to a 2020 research by Labour Behind the Label.

Boohoo Group then asked a senior barrister to review its supply chain. Alison Levitt KC found the allegations to be "substantially true".

They're also known for holding '1p sales' and having thousands-upon-thousands of products on their website at any one time - all of which come at a cost to the environment, and the garment workers making their clothes.

Naturally, now consumers are asking whether their sustainability and ethics practices are overdue an update alongside their branding and prices. The company are yet to release a statement detailing if any changes have been made.

Fit and quality

@lifestylelouella PrettyLittleThing rebrand haul!!! Fail.... #prettylittlething #fyp #foryou #fashion #autumnfashion #prettylittlethingrebrand #plt #pltrebrand #foryoupage #itgirl #aesthetic #investigation #deepdive #umarkamani #fashion #plthaul #prettylittlethinghaul

"Before, we would focus on getting the product on site at the absolute cheapest price we could. What we’ve done now is not to focus on having a dress on site at £4, but having a dress that’s thicker, not see-through, and a better fit", the brand's founder, Umar Kamani, told Drapers of where the brand was heading.

Louella, one of the first content creators to get her hands on the new collection (and spent £400 in the process) said that she was left disappointed by the quality and fit of the clothing that was supposed to be levelled-up from the PrettyLittleThing we knew previously.

Indy100 browsed the new collection on PLT's website, and found many items were made upwards of 90 per cent polyester, a plastic derivative.

Return policies

@sophienewtnewts PLT REBRAND #plt #pltrebrand #prettylittlething #returns #returnspolicy #shopping #fastfashion

Even those who are loving PrettyLittleThing's new vibe are sending a warning to other existing customers, noting that the their return policy has suddenly changed. You'll no longer have 28 days to return your items, but just 14.

Similarities to smaller brands

@aimeesmalex they are crazy to call this a rebrand, they’re like our ex boyfriends they’ve not changed xxx #oddmuse #oddmuselondon #PLT #fastfashion

Changing their aesthetic to a more stripped-back feel, PrettyLittleThing was always going to draw comparisons to other brands, and now OddMuse founder, Aimee Smale, has responded to comments suggesting the fast fashion giant is taking inspiration from her business.

"The PLT rebrand is an absolute joke, what the hell", she says to the camera, pointing out similarities in the designs between the two brands.

"I have worked very hard over the last couple of years", she noted, visibly disappointed.

Indy100 has approached PrettyLittleThing regarding this.

Plus-sized 'price increases'





@twinbrett The PLT Rebrand no one asked for, in 2 minutes. Stick with me. Slap a new colour on, "editorialise" the shoots, and grab a new logo and you're good to go... obviously without addressing literally any issues that plagued the brand from before. #pltrebrand #plt #prettylittlething #boohoo #fastfashion #twinbrett #exploitation #sustainability #sustainablefashion

As customers began delving into PLT's new online offering and placing their orders, a number of claims were quickly made online that plus-sized items appeared to be up to 10 per cent more expensive than their size 4-12 (UK) counterparts.

However, Indy100 has investigated this claim, and can confirm the prices of the items spoken about in this video appeared to have since been changed, making them both equal in cost - and we've also reached out to PrettyLittleThing for comment.

...and price increases in general

@x08georgia Like sorry what #foryoupagе #abcxyz #fyp #makemefamous #getmefamous #prettylittlething #fashion #clothes

It would appear the days of £10 dresses on next day delivery are long gone for PrettyLittleThing, because despite not appearing to update the quality of their clothing, prices have increased quite drastically for their average customer.

Dresses average £50-60, and a blazer will set you back around £45.

So, will PrettyLittleThing keep their loyal legion of fans, or do they have some major questions to answer before we can enjoy their new era?

Indy100 reached out to PrettyLittleThing following their rebrand for comment - they didn't respond.

