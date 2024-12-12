How much your favourite TikTok influencers are really earning

TikTok influencers are sharing how much they're really earning in a bid to be more transparent on the platform.

In a new trend pioneered by lifestyle content creator, Summer Fox, users are breaking down what TikTok pays them from the Creator Fund, vs sponsored posts paid for by brands.

Summer explained that for her, as someone with 700,000 followers, an average month can see £2,000-£3,500 per month of her income come from the Creator Fund paid by TikTok for her monetised views.

For adverts, which she does on both TikTok and Instagram, she can earn anywhere up to £20,000.

That means that creators of a similar size are earning upwards of £100,000 per year.

