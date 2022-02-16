Sometimes we come across things which are completely unnecessary, and PrettyLittleThing (PLT) introducing a computer-generated model to show off their products is absolutely one of them.

Described as being the “beginning of the PrettyLittleThing Metaverse”, the virtual model was revealed earlier this month, and will appear as a model on the PLT website.

Toni Hayden, PLT’s creative director, said in a press release: “We want to make our girl as relatable and real to our customers as possible. We will build her lifestyle based off our customers interests, likes and dislikes.

“A true ambassador for the brand. She will have ways about her that will be unique to only her and we look forward to developing her capabilities over the coming months allowing our customers to learn a lot more about her and what’s to come as we enter into the Metaverse.”

Because of course, a digital model with perfect features cementing unrealistic beauty standards is “relatable”.

In an update to Instagram posted on Tuesday, the fashion brand confirmed that the CGI model now has a name – ‘Luna’.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“We’ll be bringing more girls like me to life very soon. I can’t wait to make our model family even bigger,” the caption reads.

Unfortunately, many commenters weren’t all too keen on seeing more CGI models in the future, criticising it as “unnecessary”, a “step back” and a “disgrace”.

“Nobody asked for this, it’s so unnecessary,” wrote one.

Another added: “This idea is a disgrace. Real people/models all the way! We don’t need robots or unrealistic computerised images.”

“Not only does this take away jobs, but I’ll no longer buy from you if I can’t even see what I’m buying on a real body,” replied a third.

It isn’t the first time PLT has faced criticism, either, as the company was condemned for placing its branding over an image of the Twin Towers on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in September.

Indy100 has contacted PrettyLittleThing for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.