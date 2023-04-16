Shein mocked for bizarre leather thong shorts compared to a ‘loin cloth’

Fast fashion giant, Shein has been mocked once again for its latest bizarre offering – a minuscule pair of leather thong shorts.



Priced at £12.99, the outrageous shorts appear to be little more than underwear, cropped at the top of the thigh and with a thong-style back.



The ‘shorts’ are available in sizes 6-16 and in black, silver, and tan for anyone daring enough to don them.



The ‘Apperloth A Pocket Patched PU Leather Shorts’ has garnered ridicule on social media with users comparing the strange design to that of a 'loin cloth'.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Jam Press/Shein

One user joked: “There’s pockets for your yeast infection cream! Hell yes!”



“I don’t want to look too closely but I think there’s a situation happening in the front of those shorts…honey I don’t think there’s enough breathable fabric to be that far inside you,” another viewer commented.



Someone else added: “When women ask for pockets, WE DONT MEAN THIS ONES!” [sic]



“The fact that the pockets are real…” another user commented.



Another person quipped: “Somewhere, a camel is missing a toe. Miss Trunchbull vibes, haha.”



“Is it giving buttcheek loin cloth?” someone else said.



Shein made headlines last month for an equally controversial pair of shorts – a rather impractical pair of denim thong shorts.





Jam Press/Shein





The ‘Low Rise Booty Denim Shorts’ cost £11.99 and have a top metal button, zipper, and belt strap – characteristic of most pairs of jeans.



But after the first set of stitching the shorts cut off leaving little to the imagination.



Shopper, Sue Lascelles said: "Just don't go for a bike ride in them. You may never walk again."



Fiona Hanks said: "I wouldn't feel comfortable putting them in my pants drawer."



Shakura Santana said: "That’s a jean thong."



Simone Kneen joked: "Where do you put your loose change?"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.