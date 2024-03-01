Say it quietly, but the worst of the winter is behind us, and it’s getting a little brighter in London this March.

As ever, the capital has a whole lot to offer, with a great selection of bottomless brunches to check out over the coming weeks as London starts to let its hair down.

As ever, there’s the chance to check out affordable cultural hotspots and enjoy free events in the city too, as well as plenty more besides.

These are our picks of the best things to do in London this March.

*Make sure to book in advance and check for availability before heading to the venue as events are likely to sell out*

Hip Hop brunch at Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

Blues Kitchen

For a really stellar musical experience, with excellent food and vibes for days, the Blue Kitchen Shoreditch is offering one of the best brunch offerings we’ve seen in the city every Saturday.

The Hip Hop Orchestra brunch features an excellent live band, bringing to life nostalgic hip hop classic and R&B hits for audiences with three live sets. You’ll be just as struck by the musicianship as the food, which combines moreish BBQ with southern classics and interesting small plates.

There’s also plenty of veggie options – as well as one of the best vegan burgers you’ll find in the city.

Tickets start from £15 per person, which includes entry and a table. Bottomless drinks can be purchased as an add on at the check-out for £19.95.

Every saturday, entry costs £15, 134-146 Curtain Rd, EC2A 3AR, buy tickets here

Get social with Beavertown’s new music night

Shame are DJing at the Social this month Getty Images

London brewery Beavertown is hosting a series of new music night series at Oxford Circus venue The Social – and it’s completely free to attend.

The series, called Beavertown Social, will showcase three up and coming bands at the venue once a month, before welcoming a major act to spin records in the DJ booth.

Things kicked off in February with Fontaines DC on the decks, and this month it’s Shame choosing the tracks. The indie group will be picking records, with the bands Moreish Idols, Blackaby and Otala performing live.

Free tickets must be claimed before the event and entry is a first come first serve basis — a ticket does not guarantee entry.

March 14, 5 Little Portland St, W1W 7JD, Get tickets here

Saturday comedy nights at Angel Comedy Club

Catch up and coming stars of the London comedy circuit before they make it big at the Angel Comedy Club. Plenty of their regulars have gone on to massive things, and the club’s venue at the Bill Murray pub is one of the most relaxed and friendliest places to see comedy you’ll find anywhere.

Saturdays during March, 39 Queen's Head St, N1 8NQ, angelcomedy.co.uk

Break a sweat and celebrate St Patrick's Day

iStock

Earn your Guinness this St Patrick’s Day by taking part in the annual London St Patrick’s Day run.

The event, now in its fourth year, will see runners gather at 3pm at the Lodge Cafe by Hyde Park Corner, before taking part in a 5k lap around the Serpentine in Hyde Park, before returning to the Lodge Cafe.

Then, after enjoying a social run, ticket holders will head to the Horse and Groom Belgravia pub to watch Ireland play in the Six Nations at 4.45pm (a pint of Guinness is included in the ticket price).

March 16, tickets cost £28, 1 London Hyde Park Corner, W1J 7NT, eventbrite.co.uk

Enjoy a Disney day out in the capital

Disney is coming to London in a big way, with Disney100: The Exhibition arriving at London Excel from March 6.

There’s plenty for fans of the much-loved films to love here, including original artworks, artefacts, costumes, props and memorabilia celebrating the magic of the movies.

There’ll be plenty of interactive fun for families to enjoy in together and the event will feature 10 galleries themed around classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to contemporary favourites like Encanto.

From March 6-April 30, Tickets from £14.50, London Excel, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL, disney100exhibit.com

See Young Fathers at the Royal Albert Hall

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Acclaimed Scottish group Young Fathers are bringing their unique blend of alternative hip hop to the Royal Albert Hall this month in support of Teenage Cancer Trust.

After first making a big impression with debut album Dead, which won the Mercury Music Prize, they returned last year with Heavy Heavy, and reminded everyone just why they’re one of the most interesting groups working in the UK today. Catch them at the iconic Albert Hall on March 22 and support a fantastic cause while you’re at it.

March 22, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, SW7 2AP, royalalberthall.com

Catch the rugby in the capital

If you don't fancy trecking all the way down to Twickenham for the Six Nations this year, don't worry - plenty of venues in the capital will be showing the final few games this month.

Ireland are looking to retain the trophy after winning last year's tournament and the tournament progresses. This month one of the best places for rugby and football in the city is open now for bookings, with Greenwood in Victoria offering a smart spot to take in the action. Meanwhile Boxpark's locations in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley are always good for a party when there’s live sport on, and this year's Six Nations will be no different.

Until March 16, various locations

Experience My Neighbour Totoro like never before at the Barbican

Catch a staging of My Neighbour Totoro this month, with the Studio Ghibli masterpiece reimagined at the Barbican where the 1988 film has been adapted by the Royal Shakespeare Company and Executive Producer Joe Hisaishi. The surreal childhood tale is just as strange and wonderful as it was when it was first released, and fans can experience a whole new dynamic to the classic film at the esteemed venue this month.

Various dates until March 23, tickets from £25, Silk St, EC2Y 8DS, barbican.org.uk

See Women in Revolt! at the Tate Britain

Head down to the Tate Britain this month and you'll find a celebration of some of the most thought-provoking feminist art ever produced in the UK, with Women in Revolt! showcasing the work of more than 100 women artists. It's the first time that some of the work has been on show since it was first exhibited during the 1970s and 1980s and visitors can expect to discover a selection of politically charged art that reflected a key time for women and society in the UK.

Until April 7, tickets £17, Millbank, SW1P 4RG, tate.org.uk

