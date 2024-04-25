Chelsea fans condemned for vile body shaming chant about Declan Rice’s girlfriend

Footage of Chelsea fans hurling abuse at Declan Rice about his girlfriend Lauren Fryer has left people disgusted.

During the match at the Emirates on Tuesday (23 April), a mob was captured singing a vile chant targeting Fryer's appearance.

The clip shared to X/Twitter has since racked up an overwhelming response from fellow users and fans calling out the idiotic behaviour.

One called it "one of the most depressing things I have seen sung in recent years."

"It's just so horrible and I really despair about the messages these young lads get from the like of Andrew Tate et al that leads them to think it's ok," they continued.

Another added: "Find them and out them ban them make them unemployable till they have done 100 hours community service."

A third user called it "absolutely disgusting" and urged the stadium to find them and ban them from the stadium.

Meanwhile, one highlighted: "Actually the sad truth is, they will have mothers.. and sisters.. and wives.. and daughters. That is the real sickening part of this. All of them would be furious if their family suffered this level of abuse Declan Rice is getting."

Rice's long-term partner has been subject to disturbing online abuse, having done absolutely nothing wrong.

She has since removed all of her Instagram posts as a result and has received a staggering amount of support from people jumping in to defend the 25-year-old mother.

One fast fashion brand penned: "Appreciation post for this beautiful woman Lauren Fryer. We’re sorry to see that in 2024 women are still subject to so many disgusting comments."

Another said they "honestly worry about the mindset of some people," adding: "A beautiful woman, a couple in love, with a young family. Some within this world need to get a grip."

